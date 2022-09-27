Read full article on original website
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot.
Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
Moose fire investigators seek public's help
Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area where the Moose fire originated from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. The fire began on a small...
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
Firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while battling Moose fire
SALMON — A wildland firefighter from Oregon suffered a medical emergency and died last week while battling the Moose fire near Salmon. Gerardo Rincon, 48, of North Reforestation Inc., died Sept. 20, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
Opinion: Mike Simpson, this debate is for you
As November approaches, Idaho finds itself in the heart of the political season. The political debate is the bedrock of our two-party political system. Voters are looking and listening, trying to understand who is best to serve as we march forward in these challenging and fast-paced times. Voters should pay attention to which incumbent candidates are willing to be accountable for their actions and which are not.
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
