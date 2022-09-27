ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, ID

Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Moose fire investigators seek public's help

Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area where the Moose fire originated from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. The fire began on a small...
NORTH FORK, ID
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
North Fork, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Idaho State
Post Register

Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opinion: ﻿Mike Simpson, this debate is for you

As November approaches, Idaho finds itself in the heart of the political season. The political debate is the bedrock of our two-party political system. Voters are looking and listening, trying to understand who is best to serve as we march forward in these challenging and fast-paced times. Voters should pay attention to which incumbent candidates are willing to be accountable for their actions and which are not.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Wrecks claim one life, injure eight

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
OREGON STATE

