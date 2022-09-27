PLANO, Texas — Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week 5 of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO