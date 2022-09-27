ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Mustangs go after Panthers in Homecoming celebration

WEST ORANGE –It was a night to celebrate in Mustang Country. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming crowd. After a three-game losing streak, including their first district loss since 2009, the Mustangs...
Orangefield unleashes No. 40, stout defense against Anahuac

ANAHUAC – No question about it, the Orangefield Bobcats made a huge statement in District 10-3A Division I play Friday night on the road. The Bobcats went into a hostile environment and took down the Anahuac Panthers 25-15 in a crucial early district game. Orangefield (4-2, 2-0) put their...
12newsnow.com

Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller is the Built Ford Tough Texas High School 4A Player of The Week!

PLANO, Texas — Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week 5 of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers. 
SILSBEE, TX
12newsnow.com

Lumberton offensive lineman adapts to playing football with one arm

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton football’s offensive line may appear like a typical high school football line from the stands, but if you look closely you’ll find number 70 Tristan Johnson. “Whenever I was little, in like the sixth grade, I want to play football, but I was...
LUMBERTON, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

