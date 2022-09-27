Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Mustangs go after Panthers in Homecoming celebration
WEST ORANGE –It was a night to celebrate in Mustang Country. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming crowd. After a three-game losing streak, including their first district loss since 2009, the Mustangs...
12newsnow.com
Woodville High School's Savon Bolden scores in the week 6 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Woodville High School's Savon Bolden. The week six game of the week featured Hamshire-Fannett High School at Jasper High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
Orange Leader
Orangefield unleashes No. 40, stout defense against Anahuac
ANAHUAC – No question about it, the Orangefield Bobcats made a huge statement in District 10-3A Division I play Friday night on the road. The Bobcats went into a hostile environment and took down the Anahuac Panthers 25-15 in a crucial early district game. Orangefield (4-2, 2-0) put their...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Mustangs looking to corral Panthers
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs celebrated Homecoming Friday night by hosting the Liberty Panthers in district play. Check out the excellent photos from photographer Tommy Mann, Jr.
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller is the Built Ford Tough Texas High School 4A Player of The Week!
PLANO, Texas — Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week 5 of the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 17 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller gets reception over the WO-S coverage to take it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 5
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller. The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton offensive lineman adapts to playing football with one arm
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton football’s offensive line may appear like a typical high school football line from the stands, but if you look closely you’ll find number 70 Tristan Johnson. “Whenever I was little, in like the sixth grade, I want to play football, but I was...
Orange Leader
Vidor Pirates enjoying bye week but keeping eye on district opener with Little Cypress-Mauriceville
VIDOR – After wrapping up non-district play in style, the Vidor Pirates are looking to tinker and get better in certain areas during their bye week this week before zipping into District 10-4A Division I action Oct. 7 when they welcome in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears to Pirate Stadium.
Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — Izzy Moore’s contagious spirit illuminates Bridge City High
BRIDGE CITY — She may be the head cheerleader of the Bridge City Cheerleading squad, but the spirit she spreads throughout the school is contagious. Bridge City senior Izzy Moore is always proud to display the love she has for her school, and the student body stays energized because of it.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange. The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
Port Arthur News
Wilson Early College seniors serving as substitutes, mentors in Port Arthur elementary classes
What started as the need to address a substitute teacher shortage led a group of students to embark on a special path. Twenty-eight seniors at Wilson Early College High School will be working as substitute teachers and tutors in elementary schools in the Port Arthur Independent School District. Adrienne Lot,...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
