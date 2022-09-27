ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Mustangs go after Panthers in Homecoming celebration

WEST ORANGE –It was a night to celebrate in Mustang Country. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming crowd. After a three-game losing streak, including their first district loss since 2009, the Mustangs...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield unleashes No. 40, stout defense against Anahuac

ANAHUAC – No question about it, the Orangefield Bobcats made a huge statement in District 10-3A Division I play Friday night on the road. The Bobcats went into a hostile environment and took down the Anahuac Panthers 25-15 in a crucial early district game. Orangefield (4-2, 2-0) put their...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Roland Matt Wolfford

Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
