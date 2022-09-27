Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Mustangs looking to corral Panthers
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs celebrated Homecoming Friday night by hosting the Liberty Panthers in district play. Check out the excellent photos from photographer Tommy Mann, Jr.
Orange Leader
BRIGHT FUTURES — Izzy Moore’s contagious spirit illuminates Bridge City High
BRIDGE CITY — She may be the head cheerleader of the Bridge City Cheerleading squad, but the spirit she spreads throughout the school is contagious. Bridge City senior Izzy Moore is always proud to display the love she has for her school, and the student body stays energized because of it.
Orange Leader
Mustangs go after Panthers in Homecoming celebration
WEST ORANGE –It was a night to celebrate in Mustang Country. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming crowd. After a three-game losing streak, including their first district loss since 2009, the Mustangs...
Orange Leader
Orangefield unleashes No. 40, stout defense against Anahuac
ANAHUAC – No question about it, the Orangefield Bobcats made a huge statement in District 10-3A Division I play Friday night on the road. The Bobcats went into a hostile environment and took down the Anahuac Panthers 25-15 in a crucial early district game. Orangefield (4-2, 2-0) put their...
Orange Leader
Famous hair stylist Brandon Liberati visits Bridge City cosmetology crew
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City seniors in Cosmetology Seniors recently took a break from clients to polish up their haircutting skills by no other than Brandon Liberati. He is a Hattori Hanzo Haircutting Educator and hair artist for many popular actors and actresses. Adding to a large list...
Orange Leader
Roland Matt Wolfford
Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
Orange Leader
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Orange Leader
Covering with mud, water & brush not enough to evade arrest, police say
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Orange Leader
Dozens contribute 667 volunteer hours during Orange County’s Day of Caring
It was fantastic, but it was hot, especially for the teams that were outside. That’s how Maureen McAllister, United Way of Orange County president and CEO, described Day of Caring. The Sept. 23 volunteer-led effort had 15 businesses represented, 17 partner agencies participate, 22 projects spotlighted and support from...
