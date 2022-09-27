ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCoShow High School Football Top 10 – Week 4

1. Quince Orchard 4-0 (LW 1) The Cougars earned their 4th straight shutout of the season, handing Damascus their 1st loss of the season 28-0. RB Iverson Howard ran for 97 yds and 2 TDs. Next, QO will travel to Death Valley in Germantown to take on undefeated Seneca Valley.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night

WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in DC’s Trinidad neighborhood

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in the northeast. Police told FOX 5 the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Washington DC to Philadelphia

The road trip from Washington DC to Philadelphia is exciting, whether you're up for beach vibes with beautiful nature reserves, or a historical journey through the rust belt while driving past pretty parks and great landmarks. Either way, you'll be spoilt for activities en route to Philly. The 250-mile road...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bay Net

Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win

LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
BOWIE, MD

