the-middle
9h ago
start out your early adult life and career in debt over 100k and mostl9kely a 45k/year job. SUNY schools a way better option.
2
Daily Orange
Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. This week is homecoming week, or as it’s called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.
Daily Orange
SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
Daily Orange
SU needs to recognize the struggles of international students
While SU gives international students a quality American college experience, it also poses challenges for these students. College creates adversity for almost everyone but even more for those coming from different cultural backgrounds. International students make up 20% of the total student body with over 4,000 students currently enrolled. A...
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Daily Orange
SU can not be silent about Vera House crisis anymore
Vera House, a local non-profit aimed to help sexual assualt and domestic violence survivors, hired Marcus Jackson, a registered sex-offender, as a victim advocate in October 2020. Jackson is a level-2 registrated sex offender who worked for an organization that directly supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Vera...
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
Syracuse Basketball: Projecting Orange’s overall record during 2022-23
I recently predicted that Syracuse basketball would end up sporting an 8-3 record during the non-conference portion of the Orange’s 2022-23 schedule. Honestly, on paper, this non-conference docket doesn’t look all that imposing, and I could see the ‘Cuse going 9-2 or even 10-1 over these 11 contests.
Cornell Daily Sun
LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment
At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
Daily Orange
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
Daily Orange
Versatile Christian Curti leads stingy Syracuse defense
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Christian Curti has never stayed in a set position. He switched between seven different roles in high school – everywhere but striker. When he was recruited out of high school and entered the transfer portal after two years at Marist, coaches still had questions about his true position.
Daily Orange
UU: University Union announces return of its television channel UUTV
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. University Union announced the return of University Union Television, UUTV, for the first time in 18 years on Monday. UU will release behind-the-scenes video footage of their events, including Juice Jam and Bandersnatch, in collaboration with the Orange Television Network (OTN).
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Wagner
Matchup: #25 Syracuse (4-0) vs Wagner (0-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 1st. Television: ACC Network Xtra/ESPN+ Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Courtney Lyle, Charles Arbuckle, Jalyn Johnson Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
iheart.com
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
Daily Orange
Syracuse organizations push for food instability awareness for Hunger Action Month
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. With rising inflation and COVID-19 relief funds ending, one Salvation Army location in Syracuse is struggling to deal with food insecurity in the city. “Federal and local governments were saying, ‘here’s all this money to...
wdkx.com
Syracuse High School Students Received Racist Shooting Threats
In Syracuse, several students have received racist shooting threats at three high schools. Students at Corcoran High School and Henninger High School received violent threats via text message. The messages said a shooting would occur at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 and used “racist language,” according to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The exact language of the text messages was not revealed.
Daily Orange
VPA students should not have to break the bank to explore their creative studies
Ever since I was young, I used to fill countless sketchbooks and journals with fashion illustrations. I was excited to come to Syracuse University to explore the creative arts of fashion design and push my creativity to the brink. But stepping into the Visual and Performing Arts building, it became clear that learning fashion design comes at a cost that I was not aware of.
Daily Orange
‘It’s never been stronger’: An inside look at the Vaughan SC-Syracuse pipeline
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Many of Vaughan SC’s best recruits don’t want to sign professional soccer contracts. They want to play for Syracuse. Known as a vehicle to professional and Canadian national team success, the Orange...
Daily Orange
NY-22 candidate Francis Conole ties political goals to Syracuse roots
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Francis Conole said his Syracuse roots drive his desire to serve his community. His mother was born on Merriman Avenue in the Southwest neighborhood, and his father was a Carrier Global employee in the 1980s.
