Idaho State

signalamerican.com

Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho

Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon.  It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state.  “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?

I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs

When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Wildfires can benefit various species, overall ecosystem

BOISE, Idaho — When wildfires are not catastrophic, there are several benefits – some species even thrive. “When you see a charred stand of trees out there and you think it's a wasteland, there's actually birds that focus in and they rely on that critical habitat,” Idaho Conservation League Public Lands Director, John Robison said.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs

BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
Idaho State Journal

California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho

A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
105.5 The Fan

University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students

Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Will These Treasure Valley Homes Now Fit Your Budget?

As the search continues to find a home in the Treasure Valley, my wife and I are consistently searching through the internet to see what we can find. After moving from Lincoln, Nebraska to Boise we know that there's going to be some growing pains. Obviously two different markets when it comes to the prices of homes.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

