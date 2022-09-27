Read full article on original website
College Savings Month: Tips on utilizing Idaho's 529 savings plan
BOISE, Idaho — Preparing for college can be a challenge financially. Headlines these days highlight the debt some students go into to get a degree. It is a headline that might push students away from purposing higher education, but did you know the State of Idaho has an education program to help families achieve their education goals?
Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho
Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon. It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state. “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?
I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Idaho's Largest Wildfire of 2022 Sparked by Unattended Campfire, say Officials
SALMON, ID - Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined Idaho's largest wildfire of the year was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17th. The fire is still burning approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
Wildfires can benefit various species, overall ecosystem
BOISE, Idaho — When wildfires are not catastrophic, there are several benefits – some species even thrive. “When you see a charred stand of trees out there and you think it's a wasteland, there's actually birds that focus in and they rely on that critical habitat,” Idaho Conservation League Public Lands Director, John Robison said.
‘What I Wish You Knew’: event addressing Idaho teens' mental health Tuesday night
NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide. More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them
As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.
Will These Treasure Valley Homes Now Fit Your Budget?
As the search continues to find a home in the Treasure Valley, my wife and I are consistently searching through the internet to see what we can find. After moving from Lincoln, Nebraska to Boise we know that there's going to be some growing pains. Obviously two different markets when it comes to the prices of homes.
Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?
I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
