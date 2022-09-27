ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville cuts ribbon on new stadium

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville community celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Battlin’ Bear Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday night. Joining Superintendent Stacey Brister and Athletic Director Eric Peevey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon were the LCM Board of Trustees and several student leaders and athletes, all of whom will benefit from the facility upgrades.
kjas.com

Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale

A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
Orange Leader

LC-M, Orangefield CC teams perform well in Liberty

LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield cross country teams found success at the Tony Munson Invitational hosted by Liberty. For the LC-M girls, Annabelle Fisher covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 30. 2 seconds to finish second overall. She was followed by Lady Bear teammates Jenna Hallman...
kjas.com

Intersection of E Milam St at Burch St to be closed on Wed, Sep 28th

The City of Jasper has announced that the intersection of East Milam Street at Burch Street will be closed all day on Wednesday, September 28th as city crews perform work on sewer lines. That intersection is in front of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department & Jail in east Jasper.
Eunice News

Once famous dance halls disappearing

By Carissa Hebert The Kinder Courier News Dance halls like Slim’s were popular places in America between the 1920s (The Roaring 20s) to the early 80s when technology like computers, internet and cell phones began changing the way the world operates. Places like Slim’s in Kinder, the Purple Peacock in Eunice, Evangeline Club in Ville Platte, Green Lantern in Lawtell, Red Rose in Lake Arthur and…
kjas.com

Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
12NewsNow

'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
therecordlive.com

EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman

A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
Orange Leader

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals, Bears all nab sweeps

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats improved to 3-2 in District 22-3A play with a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 victory over the Buna Lady Cougars at Bobcat Gym. Mackenzie Haley and Greenlea Oldham had eight kills apiece for the Lady Bobcats while Lela Francis had seven and Harleigh Rawls six.
Orange Leader

Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing

The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
KFDM-TV

Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route

Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
