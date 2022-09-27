Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville cuts ribbon on new stadium
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville community celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Battlin’ Bear Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday night. Joining Superintendent Stacey Brister and Athletic Director Eric Peevey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon were the LCM Board of Trustees and several student leaders and athletes, all of whom will benefit from the facility upgrades.
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Orange Leader
VAN WADE — It’s time for West Orange-Stark fans to rise up for Mustangs student-athletes
It was a tough couple days of football watching for me, starting Friday night into Saturday. On Friday, I witnessed the West Orange-Stark Mustangs drop their first district game since 2009, as they fell to Silsbee, ending a 69-game district winning streak. Then I saw the Texas Longhorns fall into...
Orange Leader
Bridge City superintendent outlines “think-tank” invitation, how it benefits local education
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Wildfire burned close to home of former NFL star Eugene Seale
A Wednesday afternoon wildfire burned close to the home of former NFL star Eugene Seale. The blaze was reported shortly after 2:00 in the 100 block of County Road 103 in the Dixie Community. The Beech Grove, Angelina River, and Jasper Fire Departments along with the Texas Forest Service all...
Orange Leader
LC-M, Orangefield CC teams perform well in Liberty
LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield cross country teams found success at the Tony Munson Invitational hosted by Liberty. For the LC-M girls, Annabelle Fisher covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 30. 2 seconds to finish second overall. She was followed by Lady Bear teammates Jenna Hallman...
kjas.com
Intersection of E Milam St at Burch St to be closed on Wed, Sep 28th
The City of Jasper has announced that the intersection of East Milam Street at Burch Street will be closed all day on Wednesday, September 28th as city crews perform work on sewer lines. That intersection is in front of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department & Jail in east Jasper.
Port Arthur News
WATCH — Port Arthur’s Glenn Alexander II performs on one of country’s most famous stages
It seems music chose Glenn Alexander II as much as he chose it. “As a small child, his sister was a piano player so we always had a piano in the house,” said his father, longtime Port Arthur pediatric nurse practitioner Glenn Alexander. “So he just got it, started banging and continued to do that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eunice News
Once famous dance halls disappearing
By Carissa Hebert The Kinder Courier News Dance halls like Slim’s were popular places in America between the 1920s (The Roaring 20s) to the early 80s when technology like computers, internet and cell phones began changing the way the world operates. Places like Slim’s in Kinder, the Purple Peacock in Eunice, Evangeline Club in Ville Platte, Green Lantern in Lawtell, Red Rose in Lake Arthur and…
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
'High-energy, adrenaline-rushing' circus coming to Ford Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new "high-energy, adrenaline-rushing" circus is coming to Beaumont. Southeast Texans have a chance to attend the Moto X-treme Circus-Evolution Tour 2022 at Ford Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Moto X-Treme Circus Show combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Wildfire grew to about 80 acres in size south of Buna and east of Evadale
Fire departments in the south end of Jasper County were busy dealing with a large wildfire on Tuesday afternoon south of Buna and east of Evadale. Initially about 30 acres in size, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry said the blaze grew to a maximum of about 80 acres. The...
therecordlive.com
EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman
A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Orange Leader
VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals, Bears all nab sweeps
ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats improved to 3-2 in District 22-3A play with a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 victory over the Buna Lady Cougars at Bobcat Gym. Mackenzie Haley and Greenlea Oldham had eight kills apiece for the Lady Bobcats while Lela Francis had seven and Harleigh Rawls six.
Orange Leader
Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing
The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
KFDM-TV
Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route
Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
Comments / 0