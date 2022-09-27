ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pujols’ 700th home run carried a special significance for Latinos

By Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times via Tribune News Service
Murray Ledger & Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff

With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Make MLB History With 106 Wins In 3 Consecutive Full Seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the rubber match on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the National League and make MLB history. The win was their 106th of the season, which tied Dodgers franchise record for most in a single season. “It just speaks to the level of consistency and excellence,” manager Dave Roberts said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Adrián Beltré
TheDailyBeast

Aaron Judge Ties Roger Maris’ Record With 61st Home Run of Season

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge reached a new milestone in his remarkable season for the history books on Wednesday, hitting his 61st home run and tying fellow Yankee Roger Maris’ single-season American League record, set in 1961—exactly 61 years ago. Batting in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge had gone an unusual seven games and 31 turns at the plate without a homer, sending the ball soaring over Rogers Centre’s left field with his mother and Roger Maris Jr. in attendance. And with seven games left in the season, Judge, 30, has ample opportunity not only to break but far surpass Maris’ record. “I don’t think about the numbers,” Judge told reporters after tying Babe Ruth’s 60-home run record last week. “And when you talk about Ruth and Maris and Mantle and all these Yankees greats that did so many great things in this game, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them. But it’s an incredible honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly. But we’re not done.”61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. pic.twitter.com/1V4Gums34C— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2022 Read it at ESPN
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale

MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Latinos#Mlb#Racism#The St Louis Cardinals#The Dodger Stadium

Comments / 0

Community Policy