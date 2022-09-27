Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
City closes Market Square Art Park
The City of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Market Square Art Park has been closed until further notice. The small pocket park is on South 2nd Street. The city said that safety hazards forced the closing. Temporary fencing has been put up to close off the park's entrance.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission Hears Plans For Family Dollar Tree, Wildcat Chevrolet
A pair of considerable developments for US 68/80 came to light during Tuesday’s session of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission — involving local shopping and the automotive industry. Commissioners first reviewed the plans and progress of a 10,500-square-foot Family Dollar Tree — set to join the Jolly Ranch...
wpsdlocal6.com
Vendors, local businesses weigh in on how this year's Barbecue on the River went with new organizers, location difference
PADUCAH — Ribs, pork and family fun. There's been a mix of reactions about how this year's Barbecue on the River turned out, but overall, vendors and businesses say Beautiful Paducah did a good job, considering it was their first time hosting one of the largest events in Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Atmos Energy replacing gas main and service lines around Paducah
Atmos Energy will be working around Paducah over the next several months to replace almost 10,000 feet of gas main plus 68 service lines. The aging bare steel mains are being replaced with High Density Polyethylene for durability and reliability. Service lines are the lines that run from the street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
Proposed solar system regulations headed to Hopkinsville City Council
Hopkinsville planning officials approved a draft solar energy system policy that says large-scale operations with ground-mounted panels must be set back at least 1,000 feet from property boundaries and at least 2,000 feet from residences, schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The Community and Development Services governing board adopted the amendment...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
radionwtn.com
Paris Utility Authority Preparing For Future
Paris, Tenn.–At the Paris Utility Authority meeting last week, President & CEO Terry Wimberley addressed the consideration of approval of the engineering proposal with OHM Advisors for final design of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 rehabilitation. This is the final project that will be completed with the USDA Rural Development funds that totaled $14 million. Of the $14 million, $5 million remain and all engineering fees and construction costs will be funded with the remaining balance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah residents to see decreased property tax rate in 2023 fiscal year
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission voted to reduce the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2023 during Tuesday evening's commission meeting. According to a Wednesday release from the city, the tax rate has been lowered by $0.60 per $100 of assessed value. Real-estate tax rates are calculated...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
Murray Ledger & Times
Discussing residential treatment options in Calloway County
MURRAY – With September being National Recovery Month, it is an especially appropriate time to look at what treatment resources are available locally. September has been recognized since 1989 as a time to promote and support the nation’s recovery community, dedicated service providers and community members who make recovery possible through evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murray Ledger & Times
Park Committee priorities include security cameras, playgrounds
MURRAY – Security cameras and the replacement of aging playground equipment were among the priorities discussed last week by the City of Murray Park Committee. Earlier this month, the committee had previously voted to not move forward on a proposal to have work done on new pickleball courts because the majority of committee members felt they should first outline a list of top priorities before moving forward on any projects. At the same meeting, the committee voted to advertise bids for the purchase and installation of security cameras, which would also include the installation of wi-fi in the parks to make the system work. Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000 and included between 50 and 55 cameras.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
Murray Ledger & Times
KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests
MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
radionwtn.com
Hazel Day Celebration: Parade, Live Music, Food & More
Hazel, Ky.–The popular Hazel Days Celebration is this weekend, with activities from Friday through Saturday. On Friday, September 30, food and vendors will be set up from noon to 7 p.m. and a band will play from 4-7 p.m. At 7 p.m. bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and settle in for the very first family movie night in Hazel Park. We’ll be showing “The Sandlot” and Primetime Tacos will be on hand.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Murray High girls, Calloway’s Campbell look to continue state pursuit today
MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro. That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament.
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
Comments / 0