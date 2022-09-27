ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lady Tigers seek return to All ‘A’ region final

MAYFIELD — Murray High will have to earn an appearance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball championship game the hard way. The Lady Tigers (5-7) must power through a team that will be defending its home court. In this case, that opponent will be Mayfield, who carries a 9-4 into tonight’s semifinal matchup that tips off at 6 at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus.
Tigers rip CFS to begin All ‘A’ region title defense

MURRAY — A red-hot Murray High Tigers’ team scorched Christian Fellowship, 101-61, Tuesday night as they set the nets ablaze inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in their opening-round game of the 2023 Kentucky All “A” Classic Regional Tournament. Three-time defending champion Murray High (9-7) was led...
Murray High swimmers perform big in own invitational meet

MURRAY — The two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champions from Murray High showed Saturday that they have their sights set on three-peats. The Lady Tigers easily bested a large field in the Murray High Invitational at the Susan Baurenfeind Wellness Center on the Murray State University campus. Murray High took first place by scoring 692 points, compared to 322.50 for second-place McCracken County.
Calloway Middle wrestlers finish strong second in Henderson event

HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County middle school wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Henderson County Middle School Invitational. The Lakers were excited for a large and challenging tournament, facing down competition from 10 other schools. With over 140 wrestlers present at the tournament, the Lakers prepared themselves for a long day.
Young: ‘The goal just kept getting bigger’

MURRAY— When Murray State forward Katelyn Young took a pass from teammate Macey Turley and hit a short bank shot off a Drake turnover Sunday to give the Racers a 2-0 lead, she said she had no idea of what was to come. Almost 40 minutes of women’s basketball...
Lady Tigers use big final push to advance past Fulton County

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers got off to a great start Monday night in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament with a good team win against the Fulton County Lady Pilots, thanks to a strong fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers were...
Racer men can stick with Valley leaders with win at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Obviously, Saturday’s first part of Murray State’s initial trek on the Iowa leg of a Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball season did not go as the Racers had hoped. Host Drake beat the Racers, 82-64, in Des Moines, and it happened in front...
Reagan family commits donation to Diamond Sports Student-Athlete Development

MURRAY — The family of Murray State Hall of Famer, Coach Johnny Reagan, has made a $100,000 donation to the future player development of Racer Baseball and Racer Softball student-athletes. “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Reagan Family for their investment in our diamond sports,” Murray...
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
Library to shut down for construction purposes

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will be closed from Jan. 17 through March 27 during an upcoming phase of construction project work. This is to ensure the safety of community members and CCPL staff during the construction and renovation of the building, officials said. Beginning Tuesday, Feb....
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
