Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers seek return to All ‘A’ region final
MAYFIELD — Murray High will have to earn an appearance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball championship game the hard way. The Lady Tigers (5-7) must power through a team that will be defending its home court. In this case, that opponent will be Mayfield, who carries a 9-4 into tonight’s semifinal matchup that tips off at 6 at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers rip CFS to begin All ‘A’ region title defense
MURRAY — A red-hot Murray High Tigers’ team scorched Christian Fellowship, 101-61, Tuesday night as they set the nets ablaze inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in their opening-round game of the 2023 Kentucky All “A” Classic Regional Tournament. Three-time defending champion Murray High (9-7) was led...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High swimmers perform big in own invitational meet
MURRAY — The two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champions from Murray High showed Saturday that they have their sights set on three-peats. The Lady Tigers easily bested a large field in the Murray High Invitational at the Susan Baurenfeind Wellness Center on the Murray State University campus. Murray High took first place by scoring 692 points, compared to 322.50 for second-place McCracken County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Middle wrestlers finish strong second in Henderson event
HENDERSON — On Saturday, the Calloway County middle school wrestling team traveled to Henderson County for the Henderson County Middle School Invitational. The Lakers were excited for a large and challenging tournament, facing down competition from 10 other schools. With over 140 wrestlers present at the tournament, the Lakers prepared themselves for a long day.
Murray Ledger & Times
Young: ‘The goal just kept getting bigger’
MURRAY— When Murray State forward Katelyn Young took a pass from teammate Macey Turley and hit a short bank shot off a Drake turnover Sunday to give the Racers a 2-0 lead, she said she had no idea of what was to come. Almost 40 minutes of women’s basketball...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers use big final push to advance past Fulton County
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers got off to a great start Monday night in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament with a good team win against the Fulton County Lady Pilots, thanks to a strong fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers were...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men can stick with Valley leaders with win at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Obviously, Saturday’s first part of Murray State’s initial trek on the Iowa leg of a Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball season did not go as the Racers had hoped. Host Drake beat the Racers, 82-64, in Des Moines, and it happened in front...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State’s Young does it again; A 43-point effort at Drake helps forward notch 3rd Valley POTW honor
MURRAY— For the third time this season, Katelyn Young has been named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. She is the only MVC player this season to win the award multiple times. The Murray State junior averaged 30.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over two games, which...
Murray Ledger & Times
Reagan family commits donation to Diamond Sports Student-Athlete Development
MURRAY — The family of Murray State Hall of Famer, Coach Johnny Reagan, has made a $100,000 donation to the future player development of Racer Baseball and Racer Softball student-athletes. “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Reagan Family for their investment in our diamond sports,” Murray...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
Murray Ledger & Times
Library to shut down for construction purposes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will be closed from Jan. 17 through March 27 during an upcoming phase of construction project work. This is to ensure the safety of community members and CCPL staff during the construction and renovation of the building, officials said. Beginning Tuesday, Feb....
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
