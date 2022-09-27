ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Paducah, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Racer Club announces over $200K donated on Day of Giving

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics recently concluded its first-ever Day of Giving as part of the university’s week-long special edition of the ‘Racers Give’ campaign. Racer Nation rose to the occasion and donated $203,090 to support Murray State Athletics’ 15 sports programs. “We are very...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Discussing residential treatment options in Calloway County

MURRAY – With September being National Recovery Month, it is an especially appropriate time to look at what treatment resources are available locally. September has been recognized since 1989 as a time to promote and support the nation’s recovery community, dedicated service providers and community members who make recovery possible through evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Men in Pink launches ‘22 campaign

MURRAY – Following a record-breaking 2021, organizers on Tuesday launched the 2022 Men in Pink fundraising campaign for Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center. This is the second year that the campaign has gone under the Men in Pink name and also the second year the money raised...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

MCCH says goodbye to universal masking

MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Murray High girls, Calloway’s Campbell look to continue state pursuit today

MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro. That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament.
OWENSBORO, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State political science major presents research in Greece

MURRAY – Murray State University political science major, Briona Young, a junior from Louisville, received the opportunity to present her research project this past July in Athens, Greece. Young’s research project focused on how implicit racial biases affect politics in the Black American community. Presidential Fellow mentor, Dr. Brittany Wood, assistant professor of political science at Murray State, has guided Young through the research process dating back to the start of it all in August 2021.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KFC plans to open Dec. 26 after BZA reviews signage requests

MURRAY – While the Board of Zoning Adjustments did not grant all of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signage requests during its recent monthly meeting, the restaurant will be returning to Murray and says it plans to open before the year is out. Murray’s last KFC franchise closed in March...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers place 9th, Cunningham finishes 13th at SIUE Event

MADISON, Ill. — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a ninth place finish and sophomore Kamaren Cunningham placed 13th after the final 18 holes Tuesday at the SIUE Derek Donlenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois. Cunningham had a score line of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Park Committee priorities include security cameras, playgrounds

MURRAY – Security cameras and the replacement of aging playground equipment were among the priorities discussed last week by the City of Murray Park Committee. Earlier this month, the committee had previously voted to not move forward on a proposal to have work done on new pickleball courts because the majority of committee members felt they should first outline a list of top priorities before moving forward on any projects. At the same meeting, the committee voted to advertise bids for the purchase and installation of security cameras, which would also include the installation of wi-fi in the parks to make the system work. Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000 and included between 50 and 55 cameras.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather

MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Local harriers battle hard at Marshall Invitational

DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Brown named SEC co-Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers tennis performs well at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale

MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer volleyball plays home match again today

MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena. This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
MURRAY, KY

