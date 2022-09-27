MURRAY – Security cameras and the replacement of aging playground equipment were among the priorities discussed last week by the City of Murray Park Committee. Earlier this month, the committee had previously voted to not move forward on a proposal to have work done on new pickleball courts because the majority of committee members felt they should first outline a list of top priorities before moving forward on any projects. At the same meeting, the committee voted to advertise bids for the purchase and installation of security cameras, which would also include the installation of wi-fi in the parks to make the system work. Parks Director Ryan Yates presented the committee with three quotes he had solicited for security camera systems, which ranged from $35,000 to $143,000 and included between 50 and 55 cameras.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO