Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
ksl.com
Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation
WEST JORDAN — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash Mohamed,...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake police ID man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with SSLPD officers. The man who died was 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police were called on Monday, shortly before midnight, to 400...
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
Taylorsville man accused of firing gun in apartment ceiling
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man who allegedly fired a handgun into his apartment ceiling is facing charges in Utah’s Third District Court. 64-year-old Steven Matheney reportedly fired his handgun into the ceiling on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to the Salt Lake County apartment and spoke to Matheney, who had called 911 after […]
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man is facing four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he posed as his son on the boy’s Instagram account and asked his son’s juvenile friends to provide nude photos.
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
Grandmother and grandson hospitalized in double stabbing
SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Two family members are in the hospital following a double stabbing incident. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment near 3300 South and 300 East in South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two relatives, a grandmother […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Two arrested after Sept. 16 shooting in Salt Lake City; bookings follow SLCPD Gang Unit investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two brothers as part of an ongoing shooting and robbery investigation, the department announced Monday. Taken into custody were 19-year-old Nay Blu Soe and 22-year-old Klothayu Say. After a search warrant was obtained,...
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
ksl.com
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks. The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating fatal shooting at Rose Park apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park community Sunday night. The investigation began at 8:25 p.m. when Salt Lake City police received a call that a shooting had occurred...
Comments / 0