Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation

WEST JORDAN — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash Mohamed,...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery

RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

Taylorsville man accused of firing gun in apartment ceiling

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man who allegedly fired a handgun into his apartment ceiling is facing charges in Utah’s Third District Court. 64-year-old Steven Matheney reportedly fired his handgun into the ceiling on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to the Salt Lake County apartment and spoke to Matheney, who had called 911 after […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Grandmother and grandson hospitalized in double stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Two family members are in the hospital following a double stabbing incident. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment near 3300 South and 300 East in South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two relatives, a grandmother […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list.  According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

