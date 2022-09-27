ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Reason.com

Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Now Estimated To Cost $400 Billion

President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan will wipe all the budget savings created by the Inflation Reduction Act—and then some. In a letter published on Monday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan federal agency, estimated that Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan will increase the cost of student loans by $400 billion. That's more than the White House originally projected, and it means that the fiscally imprudent debt relief effort will end up swamping the modest budgetary savings achieved by last month's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by more than $150 billion.
msn.com

Biden's student loan relief plan will cost $400 billion. Republicans call it 'unsustainable' and Democrats say it will give 'Americans more breathing room.'

A new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds student loan relief will cost $400 billion. That figure also doesn't account for losses from reforms to income-driven repayment plans. But the figure pales in comparison to spending on defense, and will benefit millions of borrowers. At the end of August,...
Business Insider

This week's student loan refinancing rates: September 27, 2022 | Undergraduate rates at yearly high

If I refinance my federal student loans, am I still eligible for loan forgiveness?. What's the difference between a 5-year and 10-year loan?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
US News and World Report

N.Y. Fed: Biggest Student Debt Relief Favors Least Well Off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to provide student loan debt forgiveness will most benefit Americans who live in less affluent parts of the country - the South in particular, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday. The administration's plan "pushes more forgiveness...
