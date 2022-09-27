Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional; Murray High’s Saylor comes closest to earning spot for state tournament
OWENSBORO — Murray High’s Macy Saylor had the best round of any individual from Murray High or Calloway County Tuesday at the Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional at the Owensboro Country Club. The sophomore Lady Tiger player finished her 18 holes with a 17-over-par 89 but that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers tennis performs well at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. — Led by junior Sarah Bureau and her 6-0 record on the weekend, Murray State women’s tennis went 9-8 across singles play and 7-2 in doubles at the Central Arkansas Invitational over the weekend (Sept. 23-24). Senior Marit Kreugel also impressed with an undefeated weekend going 3-0 overall.
Murray Ledger & Times
Local harriers battle hard at Marshall Invitational
DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams competed in the 2022 Marshall County Invitational on Saturday. The Murray High girls placed sixth in the in the 16-team field, while the Lady Lakers claimed 11th. The Calloway boys joined the Lady Lakers with an identical 11th-place showing, while the Tigers finished right behind them in 12th place.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Murray High girls, Calloway’s Campbell look to continue state pursuit today
MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro. That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale
MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
Murray Ledger & Times
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm shelter ready to open during severe weather
MURRAY – The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the new severe weather storm shelter on Murray State University’s campus is now ready to open when needed. Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said his office has worked out an arrangement with Murray State to host...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH says goodbye to universal masking
MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH. “Here in Calloway, we’ve...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer Club announces over $200K donated on Day of Giving
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics recently concluded its first-ever Day of Giving as part of the university’s week-long special edition of the ‘Racers Give’ campaign. Racer Nation rose to the occasion and donated $203,090 to support Murray State Athletics’ 15 sports programs. “We are very...
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky
BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
Murray Ledger & Times
Discussing residential treatment options in Calloway County
MURRAY – With September being National Recovery Month, it is an especially appropriate time to look at what treatment resources are available locally. September has been recognized since 1989 as a time to promote and support the nation’s recovery community, dedicated service providers and community members who make recovery possible through evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
wkdzradio.com
Greenway Rail Trail Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
City officials with Hopkinsville have announced that the Greenway Rail Trail pedestrian bridge crossing Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane is closed until further notice — pending a visit from structural engineers planned for Wednesday morning. Cracks in surrounding stonework were observed and reported Tuesday afternoon, which has led...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
Comments / 0