Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
CeeDee Lamb's No Goat: Cowboys Grind Out Monday Night Win at Giants
On Monday night at New York? All coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys needed to do was outscore QB Daniel Jones' Giants.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rival Philadelphia Eagles 'Best Team in NFL,' Says TV's Jason Garrett
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to a prospect ... SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst. And he's right. As the Cowboys ready...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4
We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
Bleacher Report
5-Star DL David Hicks Commits to Texas A&M Over Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, More
David Hicks, a 5-star defensive line prospect out of Texas, has committed to Texas A&M. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported the defensive standout's selection of the Aggies on Wednesday. Hicks is rated as the ninth overall player and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 4
The 2022 NFL season isn't getting any more predictable. While we didn't see a slew of late-game collapses as we did in Week 2, Week 3 brought its fair share of surprises. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Los Angeles Chargers, while the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts stymied the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Has Progressed 'A Lot' in 2 Days, Patriots' Belichick Says
While not known for being the most outwardly optimistic person, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did have a relatively positive update on Mac Jones' ankle injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick said his starting quarterback has "made a lot of progress the last 48 hours" but they...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes. Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jared Goff Sells LA Mansion Featuring Putting Green for $6.4M
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sold his Los Angeles-area home for almost $6.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming. Goff listed the home for $7.5 million in June. The California native spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams prior to his 2021 trade to the Lions. He purchased the home for a little more than $4 million in May 2018.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders
Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
