Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO