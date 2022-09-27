ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 4

The 2022 NFL season isn't getting any more predictable. While we didn't see a slew of late-game collapses as we did in Week 2, Week 3 brought its fair share of surprises. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Los Angeles Chargers, while the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts stymied the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bleacher Report

Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Has Progressed 'A Lot' in 2 Days, Patriots' Belichick Says

While not known for being the most outwardly optimistic person, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did have a relatively positive update on Mac Jones' ankle injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick said his starting quarterback has "made a lot of progress the last 48 hours" but they...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes. Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Bleacher Report

Lions' Jared Goff Sells LA Mansion Featuring Putting Green for $6.4M

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sold his Los Angeles-area home for almost $6.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming. Goff listed the home for $7.5 million in June. The California native spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams prior to his 2021 trade to the Lions. He purchased the home for a little more than $4 million in May 2018.
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders

Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
