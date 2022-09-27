Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of Flower Mound Ranch project zoning

Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
starlocalmedia.com
See what may be coming to The Colony: Planning and Zoning Commission carries major site plans for council review
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and approve several replats, site plans, and hold a public hearing on a new business. Within the Consent Agenda this week, the Commission carried two motions for replat items. The...
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for parks in Lakeside Village
The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a zoning ordinance that would allow signs in certain Lakeside Village parks during its Sept. 26 meeting. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact Newspaper) The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of a zoning ordinance that affects Lakeside...
ketr.org
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Highland Village City Council appoints new members to various boards
Highland Village City Council appointed new members to various boards and commissions Sept. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Highland Village City Council unanimously approved the appointment of new members to various board and commission positions during its Sept. 27 meeting. The Board of Ethics appointed Megan Pigott; the Community...
keranews.org
Long-stalled construction of Drury Plaza Hotel near Arlington's Lincoln Square could resume soon
City permit records show that Drury Development Corporation renewed their development for a nine-story hotel. The city initially granted its permit May 2, 2019. The current permit, issued Sept. 2, expires Feb. 28, 2023. KERA reached out to Drury Development for comment. Susan Schrock, city communications coordinator, said in an...
dallasexpress.com
Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II
Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
Chelsea Pharmacy and Wellness relocates to Parker Road in Plano
Chelsea Pharmacy and Wellness offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing as well as other pharmaceutical services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Chelsea Pharmacy and Wellness moved in May to its new location at 3115 W. Parker Road, Ste. 395, Plano. The pharmacy moved from its former location at 3304 Coit Road, Plano, for a bigger operational space. The store offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing as well as other pharmaceutical services. The pharmacy will have a grand opening in November. 972-905-5504. https://chelseapharmacyrx.com.
starlocalmedia.com
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
Midlothian City Council Votes 4-3 Not To Pass Abortion Ordinance
Midlothian – Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was a packed house, as residents in attendance showed an interest in the topic of making Midlothian a sanctuary city. Following a presentation by the committee, the majority of the Midlothian City Council chose to vote no on an ordinance outlawing abortion and designating Midlothian as a Sanctuary City for the unborn. However, the 4 – 3 vote does not mean it is the end of the discussion.
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Two 9th Grade Centers – Rockwall ISD (Subbid)
Scope of work includes 2 identical buildings on separate sites (North and South) approximately 193,000 sf new 2 story buildings. Trades include, civil, landscape, structural, architecture, roofing, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. Project locations – North Site 2852 FM 1141 Rockwall, TX 75098. South Site – 2727 S John King Blvd,...
City of Arlington to begin work on $10.8 million project to make city roads smoother
Officials say the 2022 Mill and Overlay program will make 29 street segments smoother and extend their lifespans.
Friends of the Keller Library bookstore nearly doubles inventory following move
Fort Worth resident Whitney Newby (right), and her four children visited the Friends of the Keller Library bookstore on Sept. 28 in Keller. Looking at books with her are Liam (center) and Beckham (left). Behind Liam is Lanie and Bear. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Friends of the Keller Library...
Property tax rates drop for fifth year in a row in Southlake
Southlake City Council Member Ronnell Smith (right) talks during the a meeting on Sept. 20. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The property tax rate for the city of Southlake will drop for the fifth year in a row. Southlake City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate of $0.36...
checkoutdfw.com
At this Princeton, Texas house you'll have access to four private lakes
Imagine waking up to these views in Princeton. A custom built house with four bedrooms, three baths and a 3-car garage is on the market for almost $700,000. The house has wood floors, crown molding and an accented granite island. The listing says that the owner of the home will...
Take 5 Oil Change to bring automotive services to Roanoke
Take 5 offers the oil changes that it is named for as well as the replenishment of under-hood fluids and air filter or windshield wiper replacements. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Take 5 Oil Change will open a location in Roanoke next year, according a filing with the Texas Department of...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Furniture Land brings imported decor with first Richardson location
Furniture Store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Furniture Land opened Sept. 20 at 1001 S. Sherman St., Ste. 300, Richardson, according to a company spokesperson. The store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. The family-owned business has many stores globally under different names, but the Richardson location is the first store in the United States. 214-964-0736.
InTouch Credit Union holds ribbon cutting for new Plano branch
InTouch Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting Sept. 22 for its Shepton Branch at 5224 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. (Courtesy InTouch Credit Union) InTouch Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting Sept. 22 for its Shepton Branch at 5224 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. The not-for-profit community credit union offers money management tools and financial services to its members. The branch also handles account services, loan applications and small-business requests. 800-337-3328. www.itcu.org.
See 3 Richardson businesses that opened in Aug., Sept.
The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16 at 1251 State St., Ste. 650. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) The following businesses have opened in the Richardson area in the past several weeks. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. The Brass Tap opened its newest...
starlocalmedia.com
Here's what Allen residents can expect moving into the city's 2022-23 fiscal year
As the city of Allen moves into its next fiscal year, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.4212 per $100 valuation. The newly adopted tax rate will fund street maintenance and repairs, setting aside funds for radio replacement for public safety and other facility and infrastructure needs. It also includes funding for 19 new full-time staff positions including police, fire and water, sewer and solid waste department hires.
