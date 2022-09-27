Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of Flower Mound Ranch project zoning

In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO