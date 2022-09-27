ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
