Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
Karr spent just one week atop the LSWA Class 5A statewide football poll thanks to sanctions imposed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The LHSAA ruled Karr used an ineligible player in its first three games and must forfeit those victories. That allowed undefeated Destrehan (4-0) to move into...
Heading into the Union Parish Farmers’ fourth game of the 2022 season, 2023 Tigers commit Trey Holly was 247 yards shy of Nick Brossette’s state career record of 8,704 yards that he set at University Lab from 2010-14. In the Farmers’ 62-12 win over the Bastrop Rams, Holly...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
