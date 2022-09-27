Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
parentherald.com
How Does Brain Tumor Affect Children and Adolescents Annually?
Brain tumors are one of the most common solid tumors affecting children and adolescents, with almost 5,000 children diagnosed yearly, according to Hopkins Medicine. Due to their location, some pediatric brain tumors and required treatments can cause significant long-term impairment to intellectual and neurological function. The reason many children have...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy
A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
CDC tracking 3 new COVID-19 variants as some experts warn cases could increase
Some experts are predicting another surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this fall as new variants are spreading nationwide. Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest variants.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Medical News Today
What causes arm numbness?
Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
aarp.org
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist
As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
