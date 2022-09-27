ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
How Does Brain Tumor Affect Children and Adolescents Annually?

Brain tumors are one of the most common solid tumors affecting children and adolescents, with almost 5,000 children diagnosed yearly, according to Hopkins Medicine. Due to their location, some pediatric brain tumors and required treatments can cause significant long-term impairment to intellectual and neurological function. The reason many children have...
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people

Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection

Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications

A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy

A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger

The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
What causes arm numbness?

Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist

As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
