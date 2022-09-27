ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin

While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
B105

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
B105

Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience

When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
B105

Duluth’s DECC Unveils New Concession Foods For 2022 Bulldog Hockey Season

In what has become an annual tradition like that of Target Field in Minneapolis, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center unveiled its new concessions foods ahead of the upcoming Bulldog Hockey season. In a media event held (conveniently) at lunchtime on Tuesday, DECC Executive Director Dan Harman introduced nine new food...
B105

Minnesota Native Nicole Hause Stars In New Skateboard Movie

Nicole Hause was born and raised in Stillwater and has been part of the professional skateboard circuit for the last ten years, In a sport where you rarely if ever see professional women skateboarders that is why this new documentary film is so important for girls and women to feel represented in the sport.
B105

How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days

As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
B105

Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October

Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
B105

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
B105

I-35 Traffic Configuration Near Barnum Returns To Normal As Road Work Wraps Up

As the road construction project on I-35 near Barnum starts to near the completion phase, most of the traffic patterns in the area are returning to normal. After a couple of months with a head-to-head configuration to accommodate the work zone, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing that seperated northbound and southbound lanes will resume and the traffic flow will return to normal on the evening of Monday, September 26.
B105

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

