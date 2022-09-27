ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Marcia Robens
1d ago

another one of Trumps criminals inciting violence! lock him up!

Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Daily Mail

Trump claims the medical records seized from Mar-a-Lago will show he is 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and compares his treatment to 'days of the Soviet Union'

Former President Trump claimed his medical records taken from Mar-a-Lago will prove he is an 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and that the FBI also confiscated his personal tax records and attorney/client privileged information. He compared the FBI raid on his Florida home to the days of the Soviet Union.
The List

Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning

Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself: ‘He’s not the man I married’

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the man she married more than 20 years ago possesses little resemblance to the election denying Trump-pundit she sees in today’s political arena.“I can certainly tell you - the person you see now is not the man I married,” Judith Giuliani said in an interview with Inside Edition, set to air on Tuesday night. “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed.”The candid remarks from Ms Giuliani, who was married to the former Trump attorney from 2003 until filing for divorce in 2019, arrive as a series of tell-alls...
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
CNN

See what Russians left behind after being run out of city

CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
