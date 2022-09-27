Read full article on original website
Marcia Robens
1d ago
another one of Trumps criminals inciting violence! lock him up!
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
Attendees of a Trump rally last week appeared to do a QAnon finger salute, generating controversy. On Friday, supporters at a North Carolina rally appeared to repeat the salute before security stopped them. Trump has recently appeared to embrace the QAnon conspiracy movement more than ever before. MAGA supporters at...
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Trump claims the medical records seized from Mar-a-Lago will show he is 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and compares his treatment to 'days of the Soviet Union'
Former President Trump claimed his medical records taken from Mar-a-Lago will prove he is an 'an absolutely perfect physical specimen' and that the FBI also confiscated his personal tax records and attorney/client privileged information. He compared the FBI raid on his Florida home to the days of the Soviet Union.
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Alina Habba bragged about having "firsthand knowledge" that may not help her client.
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning
Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
Rudy Giuliani’s ex wife says he’s embarrassing himself: ‘He’s not the man I married’
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the man she married more than 20 years ago possesses little resemblance to the election denying Trump-pundit she sees in today’s political arena.“I can certainly tell you - the person you see now is not the man I married,” Judith Giuliani said in an interview with Inside Edition, set to air on Tuesday night. “We, for a long time, were a very good team. Then things changed.”The candid remarks from Ms Giuliani, who was married to the former Trump attorney from 2003 until filing for divorce in 2019, arrive as a series of tell-alls...
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
UK filmmaker who was with Trump after he lost the 2020 election says staffers were in 'sheer terror' of him
Some former President Donald Trump staffers appeared to be in "sheer terror" of him after the 2020 election. "It wasn't like a deference to the President of United States," documentary filmmaker Alex Holder said. After interviewing Trump in December 2020, Holder said he thought "the shit is going to hit...
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
Despite being out of office for a year and a half, Donald Trump said 'weirdo' Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner 'last week'
The former president said the tech executive, who Trump has accused of election interference and fraud, congratulated him on his popularity on Facebook.
Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why Ron DeSantis isn't more appreciative of him: WaPo
Trump said he didn't "understand" why DeSantis wasn't more appreciative of him, per a WaPo report. "I knew him from watching Fox, and he'd done a good job about me and other things," Trump said of DeSantis. Per the report, Trump advisors are looking for weaknesses in a potential 2024...
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes
Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
