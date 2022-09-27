ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Forest service seizes PG&E equipment as part of Mosquito Fire investigation

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcI2Y_0iBaaan200

Federal investigators have taken possession of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility transmission pole and attached equipment in a criminal probe into what started a Northern California fire that has become the largest in the state this year, the utility said in a regulatory filing Monday.

U.S. Forest Service officials indicated to PG&E that an initial assessment showed the Mosquito Fire started near one of its power lines on National Forest lands, the Oakland-based utility said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RELATED: PG&E quietly declared 'safe company' by Gov. Newsom's administration after sparking CA wildfires

Federal investigators removed the pole and equipment on Saturday, the utility said.

The Mosquito Fire has scorched 120 square miles (310 square kilometers) and was 85% contained as of Monday.

The blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, broke out Sept. 6 and has destroyed at least 78 homes and other structures and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties.

Earlier this month, the fire surpassed the size of the previous largest conflagration in 2022 - the McKinney Fire - although this season has seen a fraction of last year's wildfire activity so far. Fire officials said total containment of the Mosquito Fire is expected around Oct. 15.

RELATED: PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire, reports big losses for 2018

PG&E now admits a power line failure was the probable cause of last year's devastating Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

PG&E is cooperating with the U.S. Forest Service investigation, which has yet to determine what caused the blaze, the utility said in a statement Monday.

The utility said it is conducting its own investigation into what sparked the blaze and that it doesn't have access to the physical evidence that was collected by the Forest Service investigation over the weekend.

"As the threat of extreme weather continues to impact our state and the West, we remain focused on preventing major wildfires and safely delivering energy to our customers and hometowns," it said.

RELATED: 5 Northern California counties suing PG&E over deadly Dixie Fire

PG&E equipment has been blamed for several of California's deadliest wildfires in recent years, even as drought and heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires fiercer and harder to fight.

The utility pleaded guilty in 2019 to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019, after that blaze and others were blamed on its aging equipment. The utility emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 and negotiated a $13.5 billion settlement with some wildfire victims. But it still faces civil and criminal actions related to other fires.

On Friday, a lawsuit claiming the Mosquito Fire was ignited by PG&E's poorly maintained utility infrastructure was filed in San Francisco Superior Court.

RELATED: PG&E customers could be hit with rate hike of more than $760 over 2 years

PG&E customers could be hit by a series of rate hikes totaling more than $760 over just two years.

"The damage done to several counties by PG&E was entirely avoidable with their knowledge and expertise as electrical service providers," attorney Gerald Singleton said in a statement.

"PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment," Singleton said.

The financial impact has not yet been reported but will likely be significant due to the number of acres that have been charred and recklessly ruined, forever changing the communities and lives of those affected, Singleton said.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average

Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Ca Wildfires#U S Forest Service#The Mosquito Fire#National Forest#Sierra Nevada#El Dorado
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California Highway Patrol officers to get their biggest raise in almost 20 years

California Highway Patrol officers will receive a 6.2% raise this year — more than twice the general salary increase paid to any other group of state workers — under the unique terms of their union contract. The state Human Resources Department recently posted to its website the annual...
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 27

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

Crews battle fire at mill in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said. The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road. The fire department said the...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy