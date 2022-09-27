ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

0-26-1: UTEP ready to snap east coast losing streak vs. Charlotte

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s one of the most bizarre stats in all of college athletics: the UTEP football program is 0-26-1 all-time in the Eastern Time Zone.

The Miners have never won along the eastern sea board of the United States in the long history of the program, though they’ve come close, including last year in a one-score defeat at Florida Atlantic.

This Saturday, UTEP (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA) will continue C-USA play at Charlotte (1-4, 0-1), looking to snap their infamous losing streak. After upsetting Boise State last week for the biggest win of the Dana Dimel era, the Miners will have some confidence and momentum on their side heading into North Carolina.

The game vs. the 49ers may be their best chance in years to snap the streak, too. As of Monday night, UTEP was listed as a three-point favorite over Charlotte. The streak is something UTEP is well-aware of and Dimel is using it as motivation for his football team.

“That’s one of those goals that you have that you want to get behind the program,” said Dimel “That’s the challenge this week and that’s more motivation for us, because we have to be locked in. It’s a lot of travel.”

UTEP’s one tie in their long history of struggles came back in 1949, a 13-13 tie at West Virginia. Other than that, it’s been tough sledding on the east coast.

One point of confidence for the Miners, is the play of the defense, which currently ranks atop Conference USA in total defense after five weeks. UTEP shut down Boise State last week to the point that the Broncos fired their offensive coordinator and starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier planned to enter the transfer portal, according to reports.

If they can continue that, they stand a chance of finally snapping the streak against a Charlotte team that has struggled, losing to FCS opponent William & Mary. The 49ers’ lone win came by one point over Georgia State.

“It’s definitely a crazy stat, but we’re here to turn it around this week,” said Miners safety Kobe Hylton.

The Miners and 49ers kickoff at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday in Charlotte.

