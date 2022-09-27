Read full article on original website
Related
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
El Paso wants non-stop flights to Mexico
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
El Paso News
El Paso apartment rents drop in past month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers. Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
El Paso News
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on KTSM 9 News on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
City of El Paso to reach out to Sunland Park over concerns on development
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Front and center at City Council Tuesday afternoon, residents shared their concern over a proposed development that could be built on Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane. The residents worry that, with little resources available to them already in the City of Sunland Park, they could be even more strained. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kendra Scott El Paso To Hold Fundraiser for Family of El Paso Man Killed In Train Derailment
The family of an El Paso man that was tragically killed after two trains delayed in El Paso’s lower valley is hoping that the community will show their support this Friday at an event meant to raise funds to assist the family during this tough time. Back in August,...
Audit links SISD superintendent’s golf donors to bond contractors at previous district in south Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen. Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD. “There is a possibility that […]
El Paso News
Canutillo ISD trustee slated to become president of statewide education group
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the Canutillo school board has been selected to lead a statewide education organization. CISD Trustee Armando Rodriguez has been selected as president-elect of the Texas Association of School Boards, making him the first El Pasoan in decades to lead the state’s largest organization for school trustees.
UK Elton John Tribute Band Performing For Free On 9/28 In El Paso
Fans don't miss this stellar one-night performance of the Elton John Tribute band from the UK for free in downtown El Paso. British entrepreneur and podcast host Tom Cridland is touring America with his Elton John Tribute band and is making a tour stop in El Paso tonight, performing at Mona Bar of Modern Art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Lockdown lifted at Harmony School of Innovation (Middle/High) in northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to a statement from Harmony Public Schools, after a report of a possible security concern from a member of their school community, security protocols were immediately activated, including moving the Harmony School of Innovation- El Paso (Middle-High) campus to "lockdown status." The statement says local law enforcement told...
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
KVIA
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Who Knew Hamburgers Were Invented In Texas? Here Are EP’s Best
Texas has a lot to be proud of and here is one more thing to add to the list. With the exception of some vegetarians, pretty much everybody loves a good burger. With cheese or without ... around El Paso and throughout the southwest, 'ya gotta add some green chili too ... pretty much anything can go on a burger.
Comments / 0