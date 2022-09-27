ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

El Paso apartment rents drop in past month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers. Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso to reach out to Sunland Park over concerns on development

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Front and center at City Council Tuesday afternoon, residents shared their concern over a proposed development that could be built on Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane. The residents worry that, with little resources available to them already in the City of Sunland Park, they could be even more strained. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Audit links SISD superintendent’s golf donors to bond contractors at previous district in south Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen. Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD. “There is a possibility that […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Canutillo ISD trustee slated to become president of statewide education group

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the Canutillo school board has been selected to lead a statewide education organization. CISD Trustee Armando Rodriguez has been selected as president-elect of the Texas Association of School Boards, making him the first El Pasoan in decades to lead the state’s largest organization for school trustees.
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA

Lockdown lifted at Harmony School of Innovation (Middle/High) in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to a statement from Harmony Public Schools, after a report of a possible security concern from a member of their school community, security protocols were immediately activated, including moving the Harmony School of Innovation- El Paso (Middle-High) campus to "lockdown status." The statement says local law enforcement told...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX

