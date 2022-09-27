Read full article on original website
Loneliness and unhappiness can age you faster than smoking, new research shows
Britney Spears may have been on to something in 1998 when she sang, “my loneliness is killing me.” According to a research article from Deep Longevity, a longevity research company, feeling hopeless, unhappy, or lonely could accelerate a person’s aging process more than smoking. Researchers determined these psychological factors can add up to 1.65 years to your biological age, whereas smoking can add 1.25 years.
News-Medical.net
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
Women With Diabetes Almost Twice as Likely to Die Prematurely: Study
Women with diabetes are almost twice as likely to suffer premature death, according to new research. The metabolic disease shortens their lives by an average of five years - six months more than for male peers. This triples to 15 years if she also smokes. A 10-year study found a...
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
EverydayHealth.com
Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need
More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
Can Collagen Help Lower Blood Pressure?
Many people don't realize they have hypertension, and the condition can cause damage to your body for years before it is discovered.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure
People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes & Smoking: What You Need to Know
Medical review by Dr. Mike Natter. Most of us know that smoking is bad for our health. It is less well-known that smoking is especially dangerous for people with diabetes. This article will outline why smoking is uniquely risky for people with diabetes, and show why quitting can make such a big difference.
News-Medical.net
Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Academics have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study.Researchers said that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The new study, published in The BMJ, examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources including drinks, table top sweeteners, and dairy products and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
scitechdaily.com
Black Tea Consumption Linked to a Lower Risk of Death
Drinking black tea may be associated with a slightly decreased mortality risk, according to a prospective cohort study. Those who drank two or more cups of tea each day had the lowest risk of death. The study was recently published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Tea is one...
neurologylive.com
Acupuncture Proves Effective as Method to Improve Sleep Quality for Post-Stroke Insomnia
In a randomized controlled trial, results demonstrated that acupuncture is to be efficacious in improving insomnia, quality of life, and affective symptoms for patients with ischemic stroke. In a randomized controlled trial (ChiCTR-IIC-16008382), 144 ischemic stroke patients with insomnia were enrolled to assess acupuncture as a treatment for their insomnia,...
