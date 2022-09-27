Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Estuary Extravaganza
DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.
FOX 21 Online
Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing Police To Sell Pink Patches In October Benefitting Cancer Patients
HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department will be selling pink versions of its patches throughout October, with the money going toward supporting cancer patients in the region. Officers and K9s will be wearing them throughout the month. Each patch is $10 with all the proceeds going to the...
FOX 21 Online
MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian
DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Zeitgeist Hosts Catalyst Content Festival
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve got a great idea for a breakthrough movie or television script Duluth is the place to be this week. Where else would you pitch your idea other than at Pitchworld?. It was only one of the events kicking off the Catalyst Content Festival...
FOX 21 Online
Charter Fishing Season In Duluth Coming To An End
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a summer of great memories and good luck for those in the charter fishing business and their customers. The boats will soon be getting in shape to rest and survive the winter. For crew members, it was another season in which they could share their passion with others.
FOX 21 Online
Northland Red Cross Volunteers Leave To Help In Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
DULUTH, Minn. — Northland agencies are stepping up and heading south to offer help to those facing Hurricane Ian. The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross has already sent a “large handful” of volunteers to Florida. It’s Red Cross Emergency Response vehicle left at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday....
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon
DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
A local store is seeking support from the community to keep going strong
Thrift shopping…it’s the thrill of the hunt… And some of the things that you find can surprise you. You’ll never know what you are eyes will see…from clothes, electronics, kitchen, household items, and more. The Salvation Army store in Superior is looking for help from...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Homecoming Week Kickoff
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week at UMD, and festivities kicked off Monday. It was Merch Monday and the first 150 students to show up at the Kirby student center got a chance at what else? Free UMD merch. They could choose between a tote bag or a...
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Hermantown Area Chamber Of Commerce President Talks Upcoming Events
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Kim Parmeter, the President and CEO of the Hermantown Area Chamber Of Commerce came by the morning show to talk with Dan Hanger about upcoming events. A luncheon with the Superintendents of Proctor & Hermantown on Thursday at St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center. UnWINEd...
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
FOX 21 Online
24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
FOX 21 Online
Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond
DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
FOX 21 Online
Former Duluth Councilor Raises Issue Over Removed MNA Agenda Item After Letter Is Signed Instead
DULUTH, Minn. — A former Duluth City Councilor took to Facebook several days ago, writing that he is concerned how a resolution supporting nurses in contract negotiations was removed from the council’s agenda and a letter was signed instead. Joel Sipress says it was an unprecedented move for...
FOX 21 Online
DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive
DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
Comments / 0