Proctor, MN

FOX 21 Online

Estuary Extravaganza

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Maurices Sport Court Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. – The recreational sport court at Gary New Duluth Park has a new name. A ribbon cutting was held to inaugurate “Maurices Sport Court” after Maurices secured naming rights through their donation of 50 thousand dollars. This funding will go toward community programs run through GND Rec and to further advance community offerings.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian

DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Zeitgeist Hosts Catalyst Content Festival

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve got a great idea for a breakthrough movie or television script Duluth is the place to be this week. Where else would you pitch your idea other than at Pitchworld?. It was only one of the events kicking off the Catalyst Content Festival...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Charter Fishing Season In Duluth Coming To An End

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a summer of great memories and good luck for those in the charter fishing business and their customers. The boats will soon be getting in shape to rest and survive the winter. For crew members, it was another season in which they could share their passion with others.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon

DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Homecoming Week Kickoff

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week at UMD, and festivities kicked off Monday. It was Merch Monday and the first 150 students to show up at the Kirby student center got a chance at what else? Free UMD merch. They could choose between a tote bag or a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

24-Year Duluth Police Officer Tackles New Role as Chief

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Ceynowa as the new Police Chief of Duluth. Ceynowa has 24 years of Duluth police work under his belt. Now, he’s tackling year 25 as a very visible leader. While it might be his first...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Forest Service Samples Hartley Pond

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Forest Service visited Hartley Pond as part of a national lake study. Hartley is one of 250 lakes across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan that have been sampled this summer. The survey is being conducted to determine whether there are any stressors to the lakes as well as the differences between them.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
DULUTH, MN

