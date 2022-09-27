ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Judge affirms Belhaven Hotel variance approval

More delays on rezoning request for 330 Rehoboth Ave. A Superior Court judge has ruled the Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment did not err when it approved a variance request allowing the proposed Belhaven Hotel to exceed the allowable floor-to-area ratio by 50%. Roughly 10 months ago, in November, the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy