2news.com
NEVADA WOMEN'S GOLF - Pack, Gailey wrap record-setting tournament with titles
Nevada Women's Golf wrapped the most successful tournament performance in program history Tuesday, smashing team and individual marks and sweeping the team title and medalist honors at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Victoria Gailey captured her second-career title, carding a final-round 68 to wrap a Nevada 54-hole tournament record...
KOLO TV Reno
Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
KOLO TV Reno
12th Annual Run on Tuna
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Cintron and Thomas Lift Aces Past Rainiers, 7-2
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A combined five-RBI performance from Jancarlos Cintron and Alek Thomas fueled the Reno Aces’ (83-63) 7-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-76) Monday night in front of 4,244 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces struck first with a three-run fourth inning capped off...
2news.com
The Fastest Gun Alive – 2022 World Championship returns to Fallon on October 6
The Cowboy Fast Draw Association (CFDA) is again hosting its annual signature event The Fastest Gun Alive – World Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw. Fallon is the Host City for its 15th year, at the Churchill County Fairgrounds, October 6th - 9th!. Cowboy Fast Draw is a western-themed shooting...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
KOLO TV Reno
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
FOX Reno
Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton square off in rematch of 2018 Reno mayor's race
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 race for Reno mayor features two familiar brands - incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and perennial challenger Eddie Lorton. Schieve, running for her third term leading Nevada's fourth-largest city, seeks to retain her seat once again as Lorton hopes this election cycle will be different.
2news.com
Local Teen Wins First Place In E-Kart Championship
A 14-year-old from Reno took first place in the American E-Kart Championship in Florida. 14-year-old Austin Partelow currently ranks second place in a national indoor go-kart race in Florida.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
KOLO TV Reno
Desperately seeking Kiwi: Man searches for his lost bird
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You may see a number of unexpected sights on a stroll along the Truckee River downtown... but nothing like a man scanning the tree tops... whistling... with a small parrot perched on his shoulder. That would be Robert Gonzales and he’s on a lonely, but hopeful, quest.
2news.com
2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden
The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
Record-Courier
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson Children’s Museum hires new director
Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week. Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week. Updated: 10 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday Web Weather. Updated: 12 hours ago. After...
