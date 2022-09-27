ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Dell, WA

Hazel Dell man assaulted with machete at homeless camp

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fight at a Hazel Dell homeless camp over a woman left one man with wounds from a machete and another man in jail facing multiple charges.

Clark County deputies were called to the fight scene behind Globe Lighting, 809 NE Minnehaha Street, around 5:45 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said the two men were fighting and one was hitting the other with a machete. The assailant, later identified as Frank Rios, left on a bike before deputies arrived.

‘It’s very sad’: Family searching for answers after son’s murder near Northgate Park

The fight began, authorities said, after Rios saw the victim, Ronnie Anderson, with his ex-girlfriend.

Rios, 41, was found and arrested. He still had the machete and the bike, which had been stolen from Anderson, officials said. He’s booked in the Clark County Jail on assault and robbery charges.

Anderson was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as “minor tissue wounds.” Deputies were also able to return his bike.

CHICO, CA
Hazel Dell, WA
City
Hazel Dell, WA
HAZEL DELL, WA
LONGVIEW, WA
SAINT HELENS, OR
CHICO, CA
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
OREGON STATE
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
