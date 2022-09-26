Hazard insurance isn't a separate policy you need to purchase; it is a component of your homeowners insurance policy. When it comes to insuring your home—which is often the largest single financial investment you’ll make—you’ll want to make sure you have the right coverage for your home. If you’re in the midst of shopping around for homeowners insurance, the term hazard insurance may come up as part of the coverage discussions. But how are homeowners insurance and hazard insurance related, and are they the same thing? If this question has been on your mind, the good news is that the distinction is fairly simple between the two coverage types.

