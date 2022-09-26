ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Types of Car Insurance Dave Ramsey Recommends Buying

Motorists need to read this to make sure they get the right coverage. Dave Ramsey recommends buying certain types of auto insurance. Getting the right coverage can be important to protect against losses. His recommended types of coverage include comprehensive and collision insurance. When it comes to car insurance, it...
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Using This Little-Known Auto Insurance?

It can help safe drivers save big right out of the gate. Usage-based car insurance sets car insurance premiums by monitoring a driver's behavior, including when and how they drive. These programs can help safe drivers score sizable discounts on their premiums. But they're optional, so drivers don't have to...
MarketRealist

How Much Car Can I Afford? These Are the Guidelines

When you’re looking at your monthly budget, it’s likely that transportation is one of your main categories. If you’re a car owner rather than someone who takes public transport every day, you need a car that fits your budget as well as your lifestyle. Here are some basic guidelines to help you decide how much car you can afford.
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
aarp.org

Surprising Things Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance can help pay for damage to your home, but you may be surprised to find out what else your policy covers. Here are three things that may fall under your homeowners policy that you may not know about.
Motley Fool

From Smoking to Skydiving: 12 Activities That Make It Harder to Buy Life Insurance

Certain risky hobbies can result in increased life insurance premiums -- or even denial of coverage. Life insurers ask about hobbies when determining whether to issue a policy. Some hobbies and activities are considered high risk and can result in higher insurance rates. These "dangerous" activities range from vaping to...
Fortune

Homeowners insurance vs. hazard insurance: How they’re different, and the best option for you

Hazard insurance isn't a separate policy you need to purchase; it is a component of your homeowners insurance policy. When it comes to insuring your home—which is often the largest single financial investment you’ll make—you’ll want to make sure you have the right coverage for your home. If you’re in the midst of shopping around for homeowners insurance, the term hazard insurance may come up as part of the coverage discussions. But how are homeowners insurance and hazard insurance related, and are they the same thing? If this question has been on your mind, the good news is that the distinction is fairly simple between the two coverage types.
