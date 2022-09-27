Read full article on original website
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
Wichita Eagle
Three Key Stats for Georgia Ahead of Missouri
Heading into week five, Georgia is still looking like one of the best teams in all of college football despite their struggles against Kent State in week four. Georgia heads into this game as a current 28-point favorite over Missouri and history backs up that number. In a total of...
FOX Sports
Are Alabama and Clemson on upset alert? Featuring Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
Pregame Podcast: Kelly Gramlich talks No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After an entire offseason and four weeks worth of games, NC State vs. Clemson is finally here -- and the stakes have never been higher. The Wolfpack and Tigers are set for a Top-10 showdown on ABC with Atlantic Division title implications at the start of ACC play for the Pack.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on newcomers, starting practice
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
Jon Scheyer Press Conference streamed live on ACC Network Extra
Duke Sports Information - Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23...
UVA Volleyball Drops Two Heartbreaking Five-Set Matches to Open ACC Play
Virginia fell to NC State on Friday and UNC on Sunday, both in five sets
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
2-4-7: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
Wichita Eagle
Three Thunder Players Most Likely to Crack the Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the revolving door of lineups for the past few years. With injuries and the lean into development, OKC has seen a wide variety lineups that feature length, small-ball and everything in between. Despite the roster’s interchangeable nature, there have been some mainstays in the...
Wichita Eagle
Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays
Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
