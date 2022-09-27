ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Three Key Stats for Georgia Ahead of Missouri

Heading into week five, Georgia is still looking like one of the best teams in all of college football despite their struggles against Kent State in week four. Georgia heads into this game as a current 28-point favorite over Missouri and history backs up that number. In a total of...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
West Virginia State
247Sports

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Mike Elko
247Sports

2-4-7: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Three Thunder Players Most Likely to Crack the Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the revolving door of lineups for the past few years. With injuries and the lean into development, OKC has seen a wide variety lineups that feature length, small-ball and everything in between. Despite the roster’s interchangeable nature, there have been some mainstays in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays

Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy