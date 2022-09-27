Read full article on original website
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts shelters rescue cats in Hurricane Ian’s path
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts animal shelters are preparing for the arrival of 41 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s devastating arrival. “We are doing all that we can to evacuate pets from the region to make room for any animals who could be displaced by this historic storm,” said MSPCA-Angell.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Top 10 most expensive Cape Cod home sales from week ending Sept. 24
A house in Brewster that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot was $473.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia
BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
Massachusetts residents worried about hurricane damage to their Florida vacation homes
Many people from Massachusetts own vacation properties in Florida, and are undoubtly concerned about the damage their homes will incur from Hurricane Ian.
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
WCVB
Red Cross disaster volunteers from Massachusetts headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
BOSTON — As Florida braces for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, volunteers from Massachusetts are headed south to assist in Red Cross disaster efforts. The storm is expected to intensify over warm Gulf of Mexico waters into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. The state is expected to face widespread storm surge and damage, including power outages.
WCVB
This nondairy, plant-based ice cream is made in Massachusetts
BOSTON — When you think of ice cream, you probably think of a frozen dairy dessert, but a local business is whipping up a nondairy, plant-based alternative that's gaining popularity. "On any given day of the year, we're probably making about 200 gallons of ice cream a day," said...
WCVB
Massachusetts corn maze, 2 others in New England ranked among top 10 in country
STERLING, Mass. — Every fall, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes and one of the best is in Massachusetts. USA Today has revealed its top 10 list for best corn maze in the country after receiving a top 20 list from its readers.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 09/25/2022
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly…
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
