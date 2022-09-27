ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

Massachusetts shelters rescue cats in Hurricane Ian’s path

BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts animal shelters are preparing for the arrival of 41 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s devastating arrival. “We are doing all that we can to evacuate pets from the region to make room for any animals who could be displaced by this historic storm,” said MSPCA-Angell.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment

CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
CHATHAM, MA
WCVB

Red Cross disaster volunteers from Massachusetts headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

BOSTON — As Florida braces for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, volunteers from Massachusetts are headed south to assist in Red Cross disaster efforts. The storm is expected to intensify over warm Gulf of Mexico waters into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. The state is expected to face widespread storm surge and damage, including power outages.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 09/25/2022

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly…
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

