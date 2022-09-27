Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
All Florida policyholders will have to pay if insurers can’t cover Ian’s destruction
South Florida might be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but insurance customers in the region and throughout the state could be stuck helping to pay the bill if the storm causes severe damage along its ultimate path. While it’s still early to project exactly how much damage it’s...
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour after the massive storm...
Man sits for breakfast, discovers he won $7 million in Virginia lottery between bites
A Maryland man went to his office, got ready to eat breakfast, and scratched off a handful of Virginia lottery tickets while he ate. Eric Austin looked at the prize on the ticket, then looked at it again. “It didn’t register at first,” Austin told lottery officials. “I had to...
Can you catch a fish with your hands? These KS lakes are removing their fishing limits
It’s about to become a fishing free-for-all at a couple Kansas lakes. That’s because two Kansas lakes are removing normal limits on fishing because of drought, according to an announcement from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Ellis City Lake in Ellis and Warren Stone Memorial Lake...
