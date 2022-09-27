ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary

Sports Card Central in downtown Brainerd is approaching its 25 year of being the go-to destination for card collectors within the Lakes area. The store opened in 1997 and all started because the popularity of collecting cards skyrocketed back in the 1980s. Set building is one of the common ways...
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Last Saturday at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, Brainerd and Baxter residents were invited to fundraise through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and reach a goal of $146,000 to keep fighting the deadly disease.
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Hungry for Redemption, Ranked 2nd in Class AA

Pequot Lakes volleyball has proven to be one of the better teams within the Lakeland viewing area this year. After falling just one game short of a state tournament berth last year, the Patriots are hungry for redemption. With about a quarter of the regular season to go, Pequot Lakes is sitting in a good spot to compete for a Class AA title.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

