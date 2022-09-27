Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Wants To Know What’s Wrong With Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley is always making jokes. LeBron James has a brand-new teammate who is certainly going to interject some energy and accountability into the team. Of course, that man is none other than Patrick Beverley, who is known for being one of the best defensive menaces in the entire NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
Butler said he is unsure if he will keep hairdo during the season
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
lakersnation.com
Why Are The Lakers Wearing No. 6 Patches On Their Jerseys This Season?
The Los Angeles Lakers will join the rest of the NBA in celebrating the memory of Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend and one of the greatest athletes ever, during the 2022-23 season. Russell passed away in July at the age of 88, prompting the NBA to retire his No....
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Jimmy Butler Says The Miami Heat Have Championship Aspirations
Butler talks about team goals entering this season at team media day
Massive News About Lonzo Ball's Injury
On Tuesday, Lonzo Ball met with the media. The former UCLA star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls over five seasons in the NBA.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon, affecting most of the state’s Gulf Coast region. The storm, which came ashore shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time as a Category 4 hurricane, could keep the site of Sunday night’s Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in limbo until Friday, per an NFL report.
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Odds: Los Angeles Faces Long Odds to Win Pacific Division
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone from clear favorites to repeat as Champions to long odd underdogs to win the NBA Pacific Division. It doesn’t seem so long ago that Los Angeles Lakers were the defending champions of the NBA. After their winning run in 2020, however, the Lakers have been disappointing, with the 17-time champions failing to make the playoffs last season and suffering a first-round knock-out the previous season.
lastwordonsports.com
Los Angeles Clippers 2022-2023 Season Preview
This 2022-2023 NBA Season is the best chance for the Los Angeles Clippers to give them its first NBA Championship in franchise history. Clippers fans are hoping after a year of recovery for small forward Kawhi Leonard after suffering a partially torn ACL in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is enough to get him ready for the season. There is also a lot of hype for shooting guard/small forward Paul George, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredibly deep and talented roster. After some serious moves in the off-season and some development, the Clippers are hoping the curse that started in the Lob City era is over to get the NBA title they have craved.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
