Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
NBC Sports
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
NBC Philadelphia
Steph Curry, Warriors Receive Warm Welcome, Gifts From NBA Fans in Japan
Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans in the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing....
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard ‘Best Two-Way Player’ in Basketball
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are led by two of the best two-way players in basketball, but according to Paul George, Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball. When asked about the looming return of his star teammate, George gave a long answer that ended with his excitement to play with "the best two-way player in the game."
NBA・
LeBron James on verge of NBA history, but Lakers' success hinges on Russell Westbrook
When the Lakers gathered for media day, they said moving forward that Russell Westbrook is in their plans, but general manager Rob Pelinka did not rule out a trade.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed
In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
The Ringer
Can Russell Westbrook Change?
Eyebrows wrinkled, eyes focused, Russell Westbrook looks like he’s listening when a reporter at Lakers media day asks how he ironed out his issues with Anthony Davis. “Number one, extremely blessed to never take having the ability to be able to play another season, that’s something I really honed in on. The details of kinda what happened, to me, don’t really matter,” he says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
NBA・
Kevin Durant thinks Nets should draw inspirations from Warriors
With media day for the Brooklyn Nets being on Monday, Kevin Durant discussed his hopes and aspirations about the franchise as they look to bounce back from a tumultuous 2021-22 season. Recently, Durant discussed the drama this offseason and his disappointment with the team’s performance last year. However, Durant also...
Comments / 0