San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard ‘Best Two-Way Player’ in Basketball

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are led by two of the best two-way players in basketball, but according to Paul George, Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball. When asked about the looming return of his star teammate, George gave a long answer that ended with his excitement to play with "the best two-way player in the game."
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed

In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Can Russell Westbrook Change?

Eyebrows wrinkled, eyes focused, Russell Westbrook looks like he’s listening when a reporter at Lakers media day asks how he ironed out his issues with Anthony Davis. “Number one, extremely blessed to never take having the ability to be able to play another season, that’s something I really honed in on. The details of kinda what happened, to me, don’t really matter,” he says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
