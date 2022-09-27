Lubbock, South Plains high school football standings: Week 5

This weekend was a dream come true for Red Raider fans. Not only did we beat one of our biggest rivals, but we did it on our home turf for the first time since 2008. What really makes games like these so special is not only our team's strong performance and success, but the fans that share these moments with the team they love. Texas Tech fans are the best in college football, and sitting in The Jones while our team plays is one of the most powerful things you can experience.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO