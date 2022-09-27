ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, South Plains high school football standings: Week 5

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS5YY_0iBaTmGr00

District 2-6A

Team Overall District

Odessa Permian 5-0 0-0

Midland High 4-1 0-0

Frenship 4-1 0-0

Odessa High 3-2 0-0

San Angelo Central 3-2 0-0

Midland Legacy 2-3 0-0

Last week's results: Midland High 74, El Paso Andress 14; Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28; Converse Judson 60, Midland Legacy 50; San Angelo Central 63, Abilene Wylie 61; Odessa High 35, Schertz Clemons 14; Frenship 56, Rio Rancho Cleveland (N.M.) 52

District 2-5A Division I

Team Overall District

Amarillo Caprock 4-1 1-0

Amarillo Tascosa 4-1 1-0

Abilene High 2-3 1-0

Lubbock-Cooper 3-1 0-0

Amarillo High 2-3 0-1

Coronado 1-4 0-1

Monterey 0-5 0-1

Last week's results: Tascosa 45, Amarillo High 10; Abilene High 37, Monterey 7; Caprock 40, Coronado 24; Lubbock-Cooper was open

District 2-5A Division II

Team Overall District

Wichita Falls Rider 3-2 0-0

Abilene Wylie 2-3 0-0

Lubbock High 2-3 0-0

Abilene Cooper 2-3 0-0

Plainview 2-3 0-0

Palo Duro 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28; Andrews 64, Lubbock High 14; San Angelo Central 63, Abilene Wylie 61; Plainview 35, Hereford 32; Randall 24, Palo Duro 17; Stephenville 43, Wichita Falls Rider 42

District 2-4A Division I

Team Overall District

Andrews 4-1 0-0

Big Spring 4-1 0-0

Brownwood 4-1 0-0

San Angelo Lake View 3-2 0-0

Big Spring 4-1 0-0

Brownwood 4-1 0-0

Estacado 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Andrews 64, Lubbock High 14; Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21; Big Spring 27, Snyder 24; West Plains 35, Estacado 14; Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0

District 2-4A Division II

Team Overall District

Seminole 4-1 0-0

Borger 2-3 0-0

Canyon West Plains 2-3 0-0

Perryton 1-4 0-0

Levelland 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Dalhart 35, Borger 27; Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0; West Plains 35, Estacado 14; Pampa 28, Perryton 21; Seminole 68, Pecos 20

District 3-4A Division II

Team Overall District

Wichita Falls Hirschi 4-0 0-0

Graham 3-2 0-0

Snyder 2-3 0-0

Midland Greenwood 2-3 0-0

Sweetwater 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Graham 59, Mineral Wells 14; Big Spring 27, Snyder 24; Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14; Clyde 29, Sweetwater 28; Wichita Falls Hirschi was open

District 1-3A Division I

Team Overall District

Brownfield 5-0 0-0

Denver City 2-3 0-0

Kermit 2-3 0-0

Lamesa 1-4 0-0

Slaton 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14; Kermit 14, Forsan 13; Monahans 40, Denver City 27; Lamesa 16, Fabens 6; Post 21, Slaton 6

District 2-3A Division I

Team Overall District

Bushland 5-0 0-0

Shallowater 4-1 0-0

Muleshoe 4-1 0-0

Dalhart 2-2 0-0

Amarillo River Road 2-3 0-0

Last week's results: River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0; Dalhart 35, Borger 27; Bushland 38, Dumas 20; Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20; Shallowater 15, Idalou 8

District 4-3A Division II

Team Overall District

Littlefield 4-1 0-0

Coahoma 4-1 0-0

Idalou 3-2 0-0

Abernathy 3-2 0-0

Coahoma 4-1 0-0

Stanton 2-3 0-0

Roosevelt 2-3 0-0

Last week's results: Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20; Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14; Coahoma 21, Merkel 0; Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26; Shallowater 15, Idalou 8; Stanton 35, San Angelo TLCA 14

District 1-2A Division I

Team Overall District

Farwell 5-0 0-0

Stratford 4-0 0-0

Panhandle 4-1 0-0

Stinnett West Texas 3-2 0-0

Amarillo Highland Park 1-4 0-0

Sanford-Fritch 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33; River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0; Farwell 30, Friona 6; West Texas 12, Lockney 6; Wellington 26, Panhandle 13; Stratford was open

District 2-2A District I

Team Overall District

Olton 5-0 0-0

Floydada 3-2 0-0

Tahoka 3-2 0-0

New Deal 2-3 0-0

Sundown 1-4 0-0

New Deal 2-3 0-0

Post 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Hale center 13, Floydada 7; Post 21, Slaton 6; New Deal 27, Vega 12; Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26; Olton 56, Bovina 26; Tahoka 22, Ropes 17

District 3-2A Division II

Ralls 4-1 0-0

Sudan 4-1 0-0

Hale Center 2-3 0-0

Bovina 1-4 0-0

Crosbyton 1-4 0-0

Lockney 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Shamrock 44, Bovina 0; West Texas 12, Lockney 6; Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20; Ralls 27, Seagraves 18; Hale Center 13, Floydada 7; Sudan 56, Plains 12

District 4-2A Division II

New Home 4-1 0-0

Morton 2-3 0-0

Plains 2-3 0-0

Seagraves 1-4 0-0

Smyer 1-4 0-0

Ropes 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Booker 48, Morton 0; Tahoka 22, Ropes 17; New Home 60, Roscoe 32; Ralls 27, Seagraves 18; Sudan 56, Plains 12; Cross Plains 45, Smyer 20

District 2-1A Division I

Nazareth 5-0 0-0

Happy 4-1 0-0

Claude 3-2 0-0

Wildorado 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Claude 50, Meadow 48; Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0; Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Christian 4; Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8

District 3-1A Division I

Kress 3-2 0-0

Petersburg 2-3 0-0

Springlake-Earth 2-3 0-0

Lorenzo 1-4 0-0

Anton 1-4 0-0

Last week's results: Spur 76, Anton 27; Whitharral JV 25, Lorenzo 12; Kress 84, Motley County 52; Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33; Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22

District 4-1A Division I

Knox City 3-2 0-0

Spur 3-2 0-0

Vernon Northside 2-3 0-0

Turkey Valley 2-3 0-0

Last week's results: Knox City 48, Crowell 30; Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33; Spur 76, Anton 27; Newcastle 67, Vernon Northside 22

District 5-1A Division I

Whiteface 4-1 0-0

O'Donnell 2-3 0-0

Meadow 1-4 0-0

Wellman-Union 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Claude 50, Meadow 48; Christ the King 67, Wellman-Union 18; Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0; Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8

District 7-1A Division I

Borden County 4-1 0-0

Garden City 4-1 0-0

Rankin 4-1 0-0

Grady 1-4 0-0

Sands 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Loraine 60, Sands 15; Garden City 46, Westbrook 42; Borden County 47, Roscoe Highland 40; Hermleigh 62, Grady 14; Rankin 88, Van Horn 39

District 2-1A Division II

Whitharral 4-1 0-0

Amherst 3-1 0-0

Hart 2-3 2-3

Cotton Center 2-3 0-0

Lazbuddie 2-3 0-0

Last week's results: Amherst 48, Southland 0; Hart 1, Dawson 0; Loop 56, Cotton Center 9; Lazbuddie 49, Patton Springs 45; Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52

District 4-1A Division II

Loop 4-0 0-0

Southland 3-2 0-0

Klondike 2-3 0-0

Dawson 1-4 0-0

Wilson 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Ira 64, Klondike 40; Amherst 48, Southland 0; Loop 56, Cotton Center 9; Hart 1, Dawson 0; Robert Lee 50, Wilson 0

District 5-1A Division II

Aspermont 5-0 0-0

Jayton 3-2 0-0

Guthrie 2-3 0-0

Patton Springs 1-4 0-0

Motley County 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Lazbuddie 49, Patton Springs 45; Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0; Aspermont 85, Rule 47; Jayton 34, Silverton 27; Kress 84, Motley County 52

District 6-1A Division II

Paducah 4-0 0-0

Benjamin 4-0 0-0

Chillicothe 1-3 0-0

Crowell 1-4 0-0

Harrold 0-5 0-0

Last week's results: Benjamin 56, Roby 6; Knox City 48, Crowell 30; Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0; Lueders-Avoca 58, Harrold 19; Paducah 41, Hedley 20

TAPPS District I Division III

Fort Worth Lake Country 4-0 0-0

Arlington Pantego Christian 3-2 0-0

Arlington Grace Prep 2-3 0-0

Trinity Christian 2-2 0-0

Willow Park Trinity Christian 1-4 0-0

Colleyville Covenant Christian 0-4 0-0

Last week's results: Irving Cistercian Prep 52, Arlington Grace Prep 42; Fort Worth Lake Country 41, Houston Northland Christian 7; Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20; Dallas Covenant 55, Willow Park Trinity Christian 12; Colleyville Covenant Christian, Trinity Christian were open

TAPPS District I Division IV

Lubbock Christian 4-0 1-0

Muenster Sacred Heart 4-0 1-0

Fort Worth Temple Christian 4-0 -0

Weatherford Christian 3-1 0-1

Dallas First Baptist Academy 2-2 1-0

Tyler T.K. Gorman 1-3 0-1

Mercy Culture Prep 0-4 0-1

Waco Reicher 0-4 0-1

Last week's results: Dallas First Baptist Academy 56, Mercy Culture Prep 11; Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Weatherford Christian 13; Fort Worth Temple Christian 31, Tyler T.K. Gorman 20; Lubbock Christian 56, Waco Reicher 0

TAPPS 6-Man District I Division III

Christ the King 3-2 0-0

Wichita Falls Christian 3-2 0-0

Midland Holy Cross 2-2 0-0

Kingdom Prep 2-2 0-0

Last week's results: Miami 64, Christ the King 7; Dell City 52, Midland Holy Cross 34 (Saturday); Prestonwood North 62, Wichita Falls Christian 16; Lubbock Kingdom Prep was open

