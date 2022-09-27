ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says

By Natassia Paloma
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters.

In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend.

She mentions the El Paso sector is currently seeing more than 1,500 migrant encounters daily.

