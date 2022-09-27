Read full article on original website
Intro to eDMS Online Permitting System
In this Webinar you will get a general overview of eDMS, the City of North Miami Beach’s new online permitting and land management customer service portal. We will cover how to access the portal, how to register for an account, how to search the public records, and how to pay your invoices. Assumes no prior permit system knowledge.
Weather Advisory #7
The City of North Miami Beach Division of Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian located 240 miles SE of the western tip of Cuba and 499 miles south of Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 and is forecast to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico today. Any further eastward shifts in the track of Hurricane Ian could bring increasingly hazardous conditions closer to South Florida.
