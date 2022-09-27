The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the Capitals in July to be their primary backup behind fellow offseason addition Darcy Kuemper. The 28-year-old traveled with the team to Philadelphia for their second exhibition game of the preseason and blanked the Flyers for two periods before ceding the crease to Zach Fucale for the final 20 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO