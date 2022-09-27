Read full article on original website
Coast News
Get your photo on Carlsbad banners
CARLSBAD — If you are a photographer (or know one) who has a holiday image in your portfolio or a holiday photo in mind, the Carlsbad Village Association is asking you to submit it for use on holiday banners. This November, the year-round and fall-themed banners will come down...
Coast News
Ironsmith Coffee Roasters
Where: Ironsmith Coffee Roasters, 458 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA, 92024. Open: Mon thru Fri : 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sun: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. What: Filter Coffee – Colombia La Coqoueta Castillo Washed. Tasting notes: Caramel, chocolate, tangerine.
Coast News
Future Stitch brings opportunity to once-incarcerated women
OCEANSIDE — A global sock producer is working with local agencies to recruit and employ formerly incarcerated women for its new manufacturing facility on Airport Road in Oceanside. Headquartered in nearby San Clemente, Future Stitch is an innovative knitwear producer has partnered with well-known brands Stance, Toms, Crocs and...
Coast News
Letter: Olivenhain connects to Elfin Forest?
Are Encinitas residents aware that a privately funded, two-lane paved road has recently been completed, providing a direct path between Olivenhain and Elfin Forest?. If not, you are not alone. Apparently, few, if any, people in our city government had any knowledge that this “private” road was being constructed. Or...
Coast News
Escondido to join National League of Cities
ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is joining the National League of Cities, an advocacy group that supports thousands of communities across the country. City, town and village leaders from more than 2,400 municipalities nationwide make up the non-partisan organization, which focuses on improving the overall quality of life for its more than 200 million constituents. The league provides leaders education, research, training and idea sharing.
Coast News
Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement
ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
Coast News
Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum
CARLSBAD — Eight of 10 candidates vying for a seat on the Carlsbad City Council participated in a Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum on Sept. 26 at The Windmill. The forum constituted several questions from emcee J.R. Phillips, the former chair of the chamber’s board of directors....
Coast News
Meet Carlsbad Councilman Keith Blackburn
Keith Blackburn takes his work as a Carlsbad councilman seriously. Since 2008, he has worked hard to improve the quality of life for residents and increasing the city’s revenue base. He is currently a Carlsbad mayoral candidate and couldn’t be more qualified for this new post. While Blackburn’s...
Coast News
Nearly 200 homes removed from North River Farms in settlement agreement
OCEANSIDE — The developer of a controversial housing project in South Morro Hills has dramatically cut the original number of homes following the settlement of two lawsuits earlier this month. When the Oceanside City Council first approved Integral Communities’ North River Farms development in late 2019, the project proposed...
Coast News
Caltrans, SANDAG Build NCC Project lifts 55-mph speed limit from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to Poinsettia Lane on I-5
On Friday, September 30 Caltrans and SANDAG Build North Coast Corridor (NCC) highway construction crews will replace 55-MPH speed limit signs with 65-MPH speed limit signs and remove all work zone signage from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to Poinsettia Lane on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5). The replacement of...
Coast News
Man sentenced to nine years in prison for Solana Beach cyclist’s death
SOLANA BEACH — A man who fatally struck a 75-year-old bicyclist in Solana Beach last year while driving drunk, then fled the scene, was sentenced today to nine years in state prison. Lucas Beau Morgans, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other...
Coast News
Commentary: Don’t be victim of title fraud
No longer is identity theft about safeguarding your mail, credit cards and bank account. Bad actors have evolved in their treachery and have moved on to stealing homeownership through title fraud. With a few forged documents, scammers can satisfy the recording requirements with the County Recorder, thereby changing title to...
