ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is joining the National League of Cities, an advocacy group that supports thousands of communities across the country. City, town and village leaders from more than 2,400 municipalities nationwide make up the non-partisan organization, which focuses on improving the overall quality of life for its more than 200 million constituents. The league provides leaders education, research, training and idea sharing.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO