Tree Hugger

Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry

Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
AGRICULTURE
Buffalo's Fire

Indigenous farmers reclaim time-honored techniques

Graham Biyáál will never forget the taste of his mother’s traditional blue corn mush. An earthy, hearty dish made with ground-up blue cornmeal, water and juniper ash, its recipe has been passed down for generations, from his great-grandmother to his grandmother to his mother, and now at last to his own bowl and spoon. Biyáál doesn’t claim to have mastered the recipe quite as well as his mother did. But each time Biyáál — a traditional farmer who tends his family’s farm in the San Juan River Valley near Shiprock on the Navajo Nation — scoops up another mouthful of corn mush, he pays homage not only to those who came before him, who kept this line of corn seeds alive, but also to a broader movement taking root in Indian Country.
AGRICULTURE
csengineermag.com

Powering Latin America

Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hotelnewsme.com

Chef Collaborations Pave the Way in Honoring Local Produce, Sustainability, and Zero-Waste Cooking

Culinary collaborations have been around for years with chefs working hand in hand for ticketed dinners or recurring events. In addition to giving guests an incredible chance to partake in the experiences created by not one, but two (or more) notable chefs, collaborations are powerful drivers towards learning best practices, discovering new suppliers, and the use of local produce.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
pewtrusts.org

To Save Its Renowned Nature, Australia Invests More in Indigenous Management

Australia is a continent that faces unique pressures, particularly from introduced species and catastrophic wildfires exacerbated by rapidly changing climate. Indigenous Australians have lived throughout the continent for millennia and know best how to manage many of those pressures. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have developed an intimate understanding of their homelands’ nature and seasons, including the role that fire has in the natural world’s regeneration and preservation.
AUSTRALIA
technode.global

Malaysia’s BEYOND4 aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs

BEYOND4, an intelligent multi-tier accelerator ecosystem based in Malaysia, aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs, its top executive said. “We are here today to help you to achieve the dreams of being a successful startup funded by Cradle [Fund], supported by the ecosystem and in three years’ time to create probably not a unicorn…Unicorn is a very hyped-up word now, [but] profitable startup in the next few years,” BEYOND4 Chief Executive Officer S.T Rubaneswaran said at the MYStartup Pre-Accelerator Cohort 1 Demo Day.
ECONOMY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Vaya Space Wins International Green Award for Sustainability and Environmental Impact

Vaya Space, Inc., the vortex-hybrid rocket engine company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, announced that it has been awarded the International Green Apple Environment Award and named as a Global Green World Ambassador. The International Green World Awards represents the world’s premier recognition for companies and countries for their positive impact on the environment. Established in 1994, The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. The program is considered the biggest environmental awards campaign worldwide, recognizing governments, ministries, companies, organizations, and communities across the private and public sectors. Previous winners include The Coca-Cola Company, Phillip Morris, DoTERRA, Infosys, BNP Paribas, and the Desalinization Institute in Saudi Arabia.
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural communities

German fixed-wing drone manufacturer and aerial services company Wingcopter is partnering with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences to test on-demand delivery of goods using UAVs and cargo e-bicycles to people in villages and other remote rural communities. The project is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the German...
ELECTRONICS

