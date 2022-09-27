Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Stat leaders, standings through Week 4 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall | PF | PA. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report omissions or corrections, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
Regional planning officials seek money to push Lake Pontchartrain storm surge barrier
The Regional Planning Commission has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for funding to evaluate the Lake Pontchartrain Barrier Project, a long-desired storm protection project that would prevent storm surge from pushing into the lake. The $2.4 billion project, which consists of gates and other structures, is part of...
NOLA.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant earns state valor award
The Louisiana Sheriffs Association has presented its 2021 Deputy Sheriff Valor Award to Sgt. Jonathan Walker of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. The award recognizes Walker's bravery in responding to an active-shooter incident on Interstate 10 on July 31, 2021. Walker, who was off duty with his family, left them in the car and went to help on foot, with no radio or body armor. Walker pursued the shooter and arrested him after a brief struggle.
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
fox8live.com
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water
Louisiana Man Cited for Oyster Fishing Violations, 51 Sacks Seized and Returned to the Water. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot man for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish on September 20. Agents cited...
Comments / 0