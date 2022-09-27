ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
brproud.com

Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
NewsBreak
NOLA.com

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant earns state valor award

The Louisiana Sheriffs Association has presented its 2021 Deputy Sheriff Valor Award to Sgt. Jonathan Walker of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. The award recognizes Walker's bravery in responding to an active-shooter incident on Interstate 10 on July 31, 2021. Walker, who was off duty with his family, left them in the car and went to help on foot, with no radio or body armor. Walker pursued the shooter and arrested him after a brief struggle.
