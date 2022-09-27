I hope this headline is true. Arizonans need to stand up against the teacher’s union and allow school funding to follow the students to any school they and their parent wish the student to attend. The public schools are failing. The best thing that could happen to the education system in Arizona and other states in the country is competition. Open the door to private and charter schools. As in business, and education is a business whose outcomes shape the future generations, competition fosters success. What I think all citizens of Arizona want is for our students to be successful.
So prior news release by national media sources, local and national were wrong! They lied again! Misleading information once again! We , the people, are on to your games and won’t be swayed. I’ve personally moved my kids from public to parochial and charter schools and it was the best move I’ve made. They love it and are thriving. Money should follow the child. Good job Ducey.
I don't see anything wrong with having a school choice. To force something on people is more like communism than not.
