247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Week 7 of HSOT Live to feature 5 games on Thursday night

Raleigh, N.C. — Week seven of the high school football season in North Carolina will be a bit different, but HighSchoolOT Live will still bring you live coverage of some of the best games. Due to Hurricane Ian, almost every high school football game in the state has been...
RALEIGH, NC
