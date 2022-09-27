Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Relationship Happiness Last
More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
psychologytoday.com
Make Happiness Your Choice
We place a lot of conditions on our happiness. We tell ourselves that we’ll be happy when we land that dream job, find love, are able to afford our dream house, have children, travel the world, have enough money tucked away for a comfortable retirement—the list can seem endless, and we can spend our lives waiting for the perfect conditions for our happiness.
morningbrew.com
Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
What is the Scandinavian sleep method?
As scientists have proved time and again, a night of peaceful sleep is really important for all human beings to function at full capacity. In fact, according to a study by Front Psychiatry, sleeping in the same bed as your partner can especially stabilise REM sleep and sleep-stage synchronisation. However, couples who sleep together do not always sleep better.
psychologytoday.com
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Fed-Up Parents Are Venting About What They Secretly Can't Stand Doing With Their Kids, And I'm Honestly Feeling Secondhand Catharsis
"Every time I have clapped at an elementary school musical has been a lie."
Next Avenue
Should Committed Couples Sleep in Separate Rooms?
Sleeping apart is becoming more known and accepted. Why aren't people talking about it?. It's so common that it's almost a cliché: One (or both) parties in a committed relationship snores too much, and for the other person, the reaction can be: My spouse's snoring is killing me. (Or possibly, If they don't stop snoring, I'll kill them.)
MedicalXpress
Do synchronized brains predict happy marriages?
When it comes to love, do opposites attract or do birds of a feather flock together? Surprisingly, the scientific research on romantic compatibility has produced conflicting results, with some studies suggesting that similarities in personality, demographics and attractiveness predict happily ever after, and others suggesting it's the differences that sustain a relationship.
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
OPINION: Parenting children shouldn't be challenging
Raising children nowadays is becoming a very complex, difficult, and surprising task. Being a parent is a blessing of nature as well as a responsibility. But we find this offering of God stressful and tiring. Such stress leads to poor parenting of children. To reduce this kind of stress, parents use many easy methods, such as handing over the phone to the child when he cries. They spend the precious time of their children on making them materialistic. As a result, children become victims of loneliness.
