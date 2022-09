Each year, the City of Bowie Office of Grant Development and Administration produces a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on the outcomes and achievements of the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. The findings of the latest report will be presented to the public via a virtual hearing at 7 p.m. on September 28, 2022. Interested members of the public should attend this virtual meeting to ask questions about the CDBG program achievements and the City’s grant funded programs. Visit https://bowie.fyi/bowiecaperpublichearing to participate in the virtual hearing.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO