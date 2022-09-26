ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence notches 3 sacks to pace Cowboys defense, take Player of Game honors

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMLxK_0iBaLQwj00

Week 3 is now in the books and for the third week in a row the Dallas defense showed out, proving why they are one of the most dominant units in the league. The New York Giants, off to a hot 2-0 start to their season, hosted the Cowboys on Monday night. New York had been carried on the back of the new and improved coaching staff as well as the return of RB Saquon Barkley, both of which have proved to be tough to slow down. Dan Quinn’s defense found a way.

LB Micah Parsons has been the star of the show thus far this season but veteran DE Demarcus Lawrence took the reins from the young star tonight, leading the charge for a defense that collected five sacks on the evening to increase their league-leading total to 13. Lawrence had three of them, his first three of the season.

Four plays into the Giants first offensive drive, Lawrence beats rookie RT Evan Neal and brings QB Daniels Jones down for the sack. He followed this up with another sack with just over a minute left in the second quarter and quickly followed this up with his third sack of the night 40 seconds into the third quarter.

Shortly after he injured his foot and headed for the medical tent. He wasn’t there long however as he grabbed his helmet and joined his teammates on the sideline. Lawrence would not see the field much after that until playing the entire last drive as New York tried to march down the field which ultimately ended in a Trevon Diggs interception to ice the game.

The Cowboys saw a fair few performances that helped propel them to a hard-fought win. However, without Lawrence and potentially the best game of his career, this game turns out differently. Just imagine what he would’ve done to New York if he played the whole game…

Comments / 1

 

