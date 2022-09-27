Read full article on original website
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian’s destruction is still unclear.
Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears
Millions of Floridians are under evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival. The storm has gotten bigger and forecasters believe it will come ashore between Tampa and Fort Myers.
Advocates say rules protecting outdoor workers from heat aren’t being enforced
Washington state implemented new rules to keep farm workers safer when temperatures rise. But some of those workers say the state agency charged with enforcement is too sympathetic to industry.
Get Out There: Beautiful fall hikes, and Hispanic Heritage Month events around D.C.
Autumn is officially here, and you know what that means: beautiful fall foliage. For this week’s Get Out There, WAMU’s Northern Virginia reporter Margaret Barthel joined us to discuss great hiking trails around Virginia, where you can take in scenic vistas, open fields, and wooded areas, including:. Sky...
