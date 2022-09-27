Palmyra’s late rally turned out to be too little too late as Mechanicsburg (8-4, 6-1) held on to secure a 2-1 victory in Mid-Penn Keystone action Wednesday. Lena Rudy converted a direct kick in the first half to put the Wildcats on the board first. Teammate Alayna Williams extended the lead with a second-half tally, courtesy of an assist from Mia Loran.

