Scott Felter goal lifts Lower Dauphin to boys soccer win over CD East
Scott Felter scored an unassisted goal on a corner kick in the 65th minute that lifted the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over CD East Wednesday. William Foley stopped 6 shots on goal to record the shutout in net. The Falcons (5-4-1...
Hershey girls tennis downs Mifflin County, keeps undefeated record intact
Hershey (13-0) continued its stellar season with a convincing 5-0 road victory against Mifflin County (1-9) Wednesday.
Reagan Eickhoff’s two goals, Boiling Springs’ lockdown defense hand Bishop McDevitt first loss of season
BOILING SPRINGS— Boiling Springs’ field hockey team has been on a roll this season and it proved exactly why it is ranked second in District 3′s Class A rankings in a Mid-Penn Capital showdown against Bishop McDevitt on Wednesday. The Bubblers (11-0)— who were led by Ohio...
Lena Rudy, Alayna Williams lead Mechanicsburg girls soccer past Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone clash
Palmyra’s late rally turned out to be too little too late as Mechanicsburg (8-4, 6-1) held on to secure a 2-1 victory in Mid-Penn Keystone action Wednesday. Lena Rudy converted a direct kick in the first half to put the Wildcats on the board first. Teammate Alayna Williams extended the lead with a second-half tally, courtesy of an assist from Mia Loran.
Everly Foster’s OT goal lifts Camp Hill field hockey past Big Spring
Everly Foster scored at the 7:23 mark overtime to lift Camp Hill to a 2-1 come-from-behind Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division field hockey victory over Big Spring Wednesday night at Siebert Park Stadium. Camp Hill’s Emmylou Shover scored the game-tying goal at the 11:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Foster assisted...
Vivian Boler’s 3 goals propel Red Land to field hockey win over East Penn
Vivian Boler’s great game Wednesday helped Red Land field hockey score a 7-0 win against East Pennsboro. Boler finished with three goals.
Nia Chinapoo, Erika Murphy lead Central Dauphin girls soccer over Carlisle
Central Dauphin, behind two goals apiece from Nia Chinapoo and Erika Murphy, defeated Carlisle, 6-1, Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division girls soccer game. The Rams opened up a 6-0 halftime advantage. Kayden Williams and Katie Reynolds also scored for the Rams, who improved to 8-1-1 on the season....
Lower Dauphin girls soccer cruises to convincing victory over CD East
Lower Dauphin (7-1-1) came out of the gates with a purpose and never faltered as the Falcons decisively blanked CD East (0-8) 12-0 Wednesday. The Falcons racked up a 6-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Kristen Economopoulos provided the spark for the Falcons offensively with three goals and...
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra boys battle to 2-2 tie in high school soccer
Palmyra #2 in 4A and Mechanicsburg #4 in 6A boys soccer battled to a 2-2 tie. Mechanicsburg’s Jackson Drenning scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 and neither team could score again. Palmyra won the first matchup this year 2-1.
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
14-year-old football player killed in Philly school shooting identified: reports
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy that was shot and killed outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and 6ABC. Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County, was among five teenagers shot on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football...
Walk in Penn’s Woods events October 2 across Pennsylvania
Walks through the forests of Pennsylvania are planned statewide on Sunday, October 2, as part of the annual Walk in Penn’s Woods event coordinated by the Center for Private Forests at Penn State. The event is designed to acquaint Pennsylvanians with their local woodands. Walks in central Pennsylvania, hosted...
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Renovated Isaac’s restaurant adds new craft brewery, menu items at Cumberland County location
A freshly renovated Isaac’s Restaurant in Lemoyne is adding a few new twists to the midstate sandwich shop. For starters, the store (located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 W. Market Street) is branded as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and now has a dozen craft beers on tap, created by Isaac’s own brewmasters.
Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy
A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
Pa. man accused of shooting at Penn College police officer near campus
WILLIAMSPORT – A homeless man has been accused of firing several shots at a Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer who had responded just off-campus to assist Williamsport officers on a call for a disturbance with a gun. No one was injured in the incident about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
