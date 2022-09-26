Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week
The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
Fresno State Game 4: First Look at the UConn Huskies
The Fresno State Bulldogs are back from their bye week and will next travel across the country to face the UConn Huskies. In preparation of the Bulldogs' game on Saturday afternoon, BarkBoard.com gets to know this week's opponent. The 'Dogs are 24-point favorites, but the Huskies are no strangers to...
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0